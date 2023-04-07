Abarrientos, Ulsan turn back Goyang, inch closer to semis duel with Abando, Anyang

RJ Abarrientos and the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus bounce back against the Goyang Carrot Jumpers to gain a 2-1 lead in the quarterfinals

MANILA, Philippines – RJ Abarrientos and the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus moved on the verge of the semifinals in the Korean Basketball League after an 84-69 win over the Goyang Carrot Jumpers on Thursday, April 6.

Abarrientos churned out 12 points and 6 assists as the Mobis Phoebus gained a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-five quarterfinals – a win away from a final four duel with Rhenz Abando and the league-leading Anyang KGC.

Gaige Prim showed the way with 31 points, 14 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 3 steals for Ulsan, which dominated the second half after trailing 45-42 at halftime.

The Mobis Phoebus outscored the Carrot Jumpers 22-12 in the third quarter to seize a 64-57 lead then held Goyang to just 12 points anew in the final salvo to pick up the 15-point win.

Seo Myeong-jin put up 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists, while Kim Tae-wan added 10 points and 7 rebounds as Ulsan bounced back from a 86-79 loss last Tuesday that knotted the series at 1-1.

Lee Jung-hyun fired 26 points and Dedric Lawson posted 19 points for Goyang, which teeters on the brink of being sent home by the same opponent it swept in the quarterfinals last year.

Just like this year, the Mobis Phoebus and the Carrot Jumpers were seeded fourth and fifth, respectively, last season but Goyang eliminated Ulsan following a dominant 3-0 conquest in the quarterfinals.

In the other quarterfinals pairing, third seed Seoul SK Knights are a win away from sweeping No. 6 Jeonju KCC Egis.

The winner between Seoul and Jeonju will face Justin Gutang and second seed Changwon LG Sakers in the semifinals.

Abarrientos and the Mobis Phoebus look to get the job done against the Carrot Jumpers in Game 4 on Saturday, April 8. – Rappler.com