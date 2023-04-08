Abarrientos, Ulsan dragged to sudden death by Goyang in KBL quarters

RJ Abarrientos and the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus fizzle out after a sizzling start as their potential semifinals clash with Rhenz Abando and the Anyang KGC hits a snag

MANILA, Philippines – RJ Abarrientos’ semifinals date with Rhenz Abando in the Korean Basketball League is in danger after the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus fell to the Goyang Carrot Jumpers, 87-80, on Saturday, April 8.

Abarrientos finished with 10 points and 5 assists for the Mobis Phoebus, who got dragged to a sudden death as the Carrot Jumpers tied the best-of-five quarterfinals at 2-2.

Ulsan and Goyang lock horns in a do-or-die Game 5 on Monday, April 10, with the winner facing Abando and the league-leading Anyang KGC in the final four.

Gaige Prim churned out a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double in the loss as the Mobis Phoebus fizzled out after a sizzling start that saw them fritter away a 15-point cushion.

Ulsan raced to a 30-17 advantage at the end of the opening period but scored just 27 points in the middle quarters and allowed the Carrot Jumpers to seize a 65-57 lead going into the final salvo.

Dedric Lawson dominated for Goyang with 35 points, 17 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 blocks to keep his side in the running for a semifinals spot.

Lee Jung-hyun added 15 points and 5 assists in the victory.

It has been back-and-forth quarterfinals between the two teams, with the Mobis Phoebus winning both Games 1 and 3 by 15 points and the Carrot Jumpers clinching Games 2 and 4 by 7 points each.

Seo Myeong-jin topscored for Ulsan with 18 points, and Justin Knox chimed in 10 points and 5 rebounds.

On Friday, April 7, defending champion Seoul SK Knights arranged a semifinals clash with Justin Gutang and the Changwon LG Sakers after completing a 3-0 sweep of the Jeonju KCC Egis following a 77-72 win. – Rappler.com