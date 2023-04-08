Sports
Sports
Korean Basketball League

Abarrientos, Ulsan dragged to sudden death by Goyang in KBL quarters

Delfin Dioquino
Abarrientos, Ulsan dragged to sudden death by Goyang in KBL quarters

KNOCKOUT GAME. RJ Abarrientos and the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus face a do-or-die match.

Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus' Facebook page

RJ Abarrientos and the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus fizzle out after a sizzling start as their potential semifinals clash with Rhenz Abando and the Anyang KGC hits a snag

MANILA, Philippines – RJ Abarrientos’ semifinals date with Rhenz Abando in the Korean Basketball League is in danger after the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus fell to the Goyang Carrot Jumpers, 87-80, on Saturday, April 8.

Abarrientos finished with 10 points and 5 assists for the Mobis Phoebus, who got dragged to a sudden death as the Carrot Jumpers tied the best-of-five quarterfinals at 2-2.

Ulsan and Goyang lock horns in a do-or-die Game 5 on Monday, April 10, with the winner facing Abando and the league-leading Anyang KGC in the final four.

Gaige Prim churned out a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double in the loss as the Mobis Phoebus fizzled out after a sizzling start that saw them fritter away a 15-point cushion.

Ulsan raced to a 30-17 advantage at the end of the opening period but scored just 27 points in the middle quarters and allowed the Carrot Jumpers to seize a 65-57 lead going into the final salvo.

Dedric Lawson dominated for Goyang with 35 points, 17 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 blocks to keep his side in the running for a semifinals spot.

Lee Jung-hyun added 15 points and 5 assists in the victory.

It has been back-and-forth quarterfinals between the two teams, with the Mobis Phoebus winning both Games 1 and 3 by 15 points and the Carrot Jumpers clinching Games 2 and 4 by 7 points each.

Seo Myeong-jin topscored for Ulsan with 18 points, and Justin Knox chimed in 10 points and 5 rebounds.

On Friday, April 7, defending champion Seoul SK Knights arranged a semifinals clash with Justin Gutang and the Changwon LG Sakers after completing a 3-0 sweep of the Jeonju KCC Egis following a 77-72 win. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

Filipino basketball players

Korean basketball