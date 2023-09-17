Lance Stroll cleared to race Singapore GP after qualifying crash

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CRASH. Aston Martin's Lance Stroll jumps out after crashing during qualifying of the Singapore Grand Prix.

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll went through a precautionary medical examination and was cleared by doctors

Driver Lance Stroll walked away from a significant crash in qualifying Saturday, September 16, and was declared fit to race by the medical team for Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix.

The Aston Martin driver was estimated to be traveling at 110 mph when he slammed into a barrier on the final, left-hand turn of a qualifying lap at the Marina Bay street circuit.

The damage to the car included a torn front left suspension and a wheel from the chassis.

“It was really bad,” the 24-year-old Canadian said. “We had a bad outlap with traffic and there was no temperature in the tires. There was no grip.

“I thought we were going out and I tried to push to make up some time, but it didn’t work out.”

Stroll told his crew over the radio that he was OK, then went through a precautionary medical examination and was cleared by doctors.

He qualified last for the race Sunday while Aston Martin teammate Fernando Alonso qualified seventh.

“I’m frustrated as we have a big job – in the garage and on the race track – ahead of us,” Stroll said.

“I was struggling for grip throughout the qualifying session. When I saw my lap wasn’t improving, I pushed really hard in the last corner to try and make up that extra time and that’s when it went wrong. Let’s see what we can salvage tomorrow in the race.”

Also Saturday, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen qualified 11th, and he said that will spell the end of his record string of 10 straight Formula One victories.

The streak began in May at the Miami Grand Prix.

“Yeah, you can forget about that,” he told reporters in Singapore about his chances to extend the streak to 11. – Rappler.com