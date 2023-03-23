Fil-Am battle spices up 400m hurdles of PH Athletics Championships

RACE. Lauren Hoffman competes in the hurdles event of the Philippine Athletics Championships.

Lauren Hoffman and Robyn Brown vie for the gold in the women's 400m hurdles event of the Philippine Athletics Championships

ISABELA, Philippines – Filipina-American Lauren Hoffman gets a crack at reigning national record holder Robyn Brown as they headline the women’s 400m hurdles competition of the Philippine Athletics Championships at the Ilagan Sports Complex on Friday, March 24.

Coming off a silver-medal finish in the 100m hurdles, Hoffman seeks to strike gold this time after achieving a personal best of 55.47 seconds in the US NCAA last year, a mark that eclipses the national record of 56.44 seconds owned by Robyn.

“I am confident in the 400m hurdles,” said Hoffman, adding that it is her pet event.

“I haven’t gotten too much practice at it yet this year, but it’s still early in the season so I’m in no rush. I’m just trying to run a smooth, clean race, and put up a solid time for my season opener.”

Hoffman, who competed for Duke University, settled for silver in the 100m hurdles with a time of 13.72 seconds as Vietnam’s Hunh Thi My Tien captured gold with 13.59 seconds.

Despite falling short of the top prize, Hoffman remains optimistic.

“[I]n terms of the peak of my track career, I’m just getting started,” Hoffman said.

Standing in the way of Hoffman is defending champion Brown, who broke the 31-year-old national record previously held by Elma Muros-Posadas when she bagged bronze in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam last year.

Brown, a product of the University of Hawaii, said she is confident of her abilities as she tries to protect her throne.

With tension running high, all eyes will be on the two Fil-Ams as the 400m hurdles promises to be a thrilling race. – Rappler.com