Levi Jung-Ruivivar feels ‘really hurt’ missing out on heroes’ welcome for PH Olympians

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PROUD. Levi Jung-Ruivivar in action for the Philippines in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Filipina-American gymnast Levi Jung-Ruivivar laments missing out on a 'once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' as Team Philippines pays President Bongbong Marcos a courtesy call and gets feted with a heroes' parade

MANILA, Philippines – Gymnast Levi Jung-Ruivivar admitted to feeling “really hurt” over being left out of the heroes’ welcome for Filipino athletes who represented the country in the Paris Olympics.

Jung-Ruivivar, fellow gymnasts Aleah Finnegan and Emma Malabuyo, and golfers Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina were absent when the nation celebrated the delegation that produced the Philippines’ best Olympic campaign.

Immediately after Team Philippines arrived on August 13, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. welcomed the athletes to Malacañang and presented them with cash incentives.

Gymnastics double gold medalist Carlos Yulo received P20 million from the Office of the President, boxing bronze medalists Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio earned P2 million apiece, while the rest were given P1 million each.

A day after, the athletes were greeted by enthusiastic fans during a parade that passed along Roxas Boulevard and Taft Avenue.

“I was really hurt considering this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity I missed out on,” Jung-Ruivivar wrote on her Instagram page.

“I wanted to be part of the celebration with my fellow Olympians and to share in the excitement of the success of this Olympics with my country, the Philippines. I truly wish I could have gone considering I have sacrificed endlessly to perform for my country and to make everyone proud.”

“I truly wish from the bottom of my heart that I could have attended and been part of this event, but unfortunately, I was never informed that I was invited or presented with the opportunity to go.”

Jung-Ruivivar, who returned to the United States after the Olympics, said she asked Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion regarding the festivities after hearing about them from a member of the delegation.

But Carrion responded that the event was only for the medalists: Yulo, Villegas, and Petecio.

“I responded inquiring if that was in fact correct because I had heard all Olympians were invited. I never received a response or any further information. And I still have not had any communication about it,” said Jung-Ruivivar.

“The following week, I was surprised when I saw all Filipino Olympians, except for me, Aleah, and Emma, in Manila participating in a meeting with President Bongbong Marcos and participating in a parade.”

“I have no current obligations in the States, before I head to Stanford early September, there was nothing prohibiting me from attending this extraordinary event.”

Nevertheless, Jung-Ruivivar said she is grateful for the support she continues to receive from Filipinos.

“I am truly excited to continue competing for the Philippines and I look forward to taking every opportunity to come to the Philippines and hopefully inspire the new generation of Filipina gymnasts that are the future.” – Rappler.com