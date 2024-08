LIST: Carlos Yulo’s gymnastics medal record

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

KING CARLOS. Vault gold medalist Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines celebrates with his medal on the podium in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Filipino gymnastics star Carlos Yulo captures the crown jewel of sports as his impressive collection now includes two historic Olympic gold medals for the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino gymnastics ace Carlos Yulo completed his impressive medal collection by winning not just one but two Olympic golds.

Yulo made history as the Philippines’ first double Olympic gold medalist after ruling the floor exercise and vault in the men’s artistic gymnastics competition of the Paris Games.

Here is a list of his medals won from various international events:

FLOOR EXERCISE

Gold medalist, 2024 Paris Olympics

Gold medalist, 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Bronze medalist, 2018 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Gold medalist, 2023 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Doha World Cup

Gold medalist, 2019 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Melbourne World Cup

Silver medalist, 2018 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Doha World Cup

Bronze medalist, 2024 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Baku World Cup

Bronze medalist, 2019 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Doha World Cup

Bronze medalist, 2018 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Cottbus World Cup

Gold medalist, 2024 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Gold medalist, 2023 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Gold medalist, 2022 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Gold medalist, 2021 Southeast Asian Games

Gold medalist, 2019 Southeast Asian Games

VAULT

Gold medalist, 2024 Paris Olympics

Gold medalist, 2021 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Silver medalist, 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Gold medalist, 2023 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Baku World Cup

Silver medalist, 2024 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Doha World Cup

Silver medalist, 2018 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Baku World Cup

Bronze medalist, 2023 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Doha World Cup

Bronze medalist, 2018 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Melbourne World Cup

Gold medalist, 2024 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Gold medalist, 2023 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Gold medalist, 2022 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Gold medalist, 2021 Southeast Asian Games

Silver medalist, 2019 Southeast Asian Games

PARALLEL BARS

Silver medalist, 2021 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Bronze medalist, 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Gold medalist, 2024 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Doha World Cup

Gold medalist, 2023 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Baku World Cup

Silver medalist, 2023 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Doha World Cup

Bronze medalist, 2023 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Cottbus World Cup

Gold medalist, 2024 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Gold medalist, 2023 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Gold medalist, 2022 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Gold medalist, 2023 Southeast Asian Games

Silver medalist, 2021 Southeast Asian Games

Silver medalist, 2019 Southeast Asian Games

ALL AROUND

Gold medalist, 2024 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Silver medalist, 2023 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Silver medalist, 2022 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Gold medalist, 2023 Southeast Asian Games

Gold medalist, 2021 Southeast Asian Games

Gold medalist, 2019 Southeast Asian Games

HORIZONTAL BAR

Bronze medalist, 2023 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Gold medalist, 2021 Southeast Asian Games

Silver medalist, 2019 Southeast Asian Games

STILL RINGS

Gold medalist, 2021 Southeast Asian Games

Silver medalist, 2023 Southeast Asian Games

TEAM ALL-AROUND

Silver medalist, 2023 Southeast Asian Games

Silver medalist, 2021 Southeast Asian Games

POMMEL HORSE

Silver medalist, 2019 Southeast Asian Games

