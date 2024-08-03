LIST: Incentives for Filipino athletes who won in 2024 Paris Olympics

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ELITE. Paris Olympians (from left) boxers Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio, fencer Samantha Catantan, rower Joanie Delgaco, gymnast Carlos Yulo, and weightlifters Vanessa Sarno and John Ceniza.

Pledges pour in for Olympic medal winners, including millions in cash incentives from the government and private companies, on top of other rewards

MANILA, Philippines – A win in the Olympics brings both personal glory and honor to the country.

But those are not the only rewards that victorious athletes get. Companies and brands also offer significant incentives.

For example, weightlifting star Hidilyn Diaz, who won the Philippines’ first-ever Olympic gold in the Tokyo Games in 2021, received a total cash incentive of over P50 million along with other pledges such us house and lots, condominiums, and lifetime free flights.

Tycoons such as San Miguel boss Ramon Ang and Dennis Uy, as well as public officials, also pledged millions.

For this year’s Olympics happening in Paris, France – where Carlos Yulo bagged the country’s first gold – these are the incentives that have been announced so far for Filipino athletes who will clinch the highly coveted medals:

P10 million – Under Republic Act 10699 or National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act, Olympic gold medalists are entitled to P10 million from the Philippine Sports Commission.

Megaworld pledges a fully furnished two-bedroom unit in McKinley Hill valued at P24 million.

International Container Terminal Services Inc. offers P5 million to gold medal-winning Philippine Athletics and Track and Field Association athletes, which includes EJ Obiena, John Cabang, and Lauren Hoffman. Silver and bronze medalists will be offered smaller amounts.

The House of Representatives will provide P3 million to Carlos Yulo for the win.

Lifetime free buffet from Vikings for Carlos Yulo.

