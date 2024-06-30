LIST: Filipino athletes who qualified for the 2024 Paris Paralympics

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

WINNING MOMENT. Wheelchair racer Jerrold Pete Mangliwan celebrates after a thrilling win in the 400m T52 race in the Asian Para Games.

With the 2024 Paralympics just over a month away, take a look at which athletes have punched their tickets to Paris as part of the Philippine delegation

MANILA, Philippines – Riding the hype surrounding the 2024 Olympics, the Philippines’ best para athletes are also gearing up for their own dates with destiny as the Paris Paralympics kicks off on August 28, three weeks after the conclusion of the Summer Games.

A handful of the country’s top representatives have already clinched their tickets to Paris, carrying along with them the hope of adding to the nation’s small war chest of two bronze medals since joining the Paralympics in 1988.

Ernie Gawilan (swimming)

One of the Philippines’ greatest para athletes ever, swimmer Ernie Gawilan is set to dive into his third career Paralympics after qualifying through the Minimum Qualifying Standard.

The first-ever Filipino Asian Para Games gold medalist back in 2018, the 33-year-old Gawilan is also a multiple-time ASEAN Para Games gold medal winner and is primed for arguably his best shot at a Paralympics medal this year.

Angel Otom (swimming)

Swimmer Angel Otom is set to parlay her incredible 2023 ASEAN Para Games four-gold haul for a bigger shot at glory as she prepares for her first career Paralympics appearance in Paris at the young age of 20.

Qualified through the Minimum Qualifying Standard like Gawilan, the swimming prodigy is set to battle veterans and other young prospects in what looks to be the continuation of a long and prosperous career.

Jerrold Mangliwan (athletics, wheelchair racing)

Another pillar of Philippine para sports, wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan is set to banner the Filipino delegation once more as a strong medal bet with his third career Paralympics appearance.

Guaranteed of a spot in Paris last June 29, the decorated 44-year-old is expected to give everything he’s got in what may just be his final Paralympic Games. Mangliwan is coming off a successful 2022 Asian Para Games where he claimed his first career gold in the continental level.

Cendy Asusano (athletics, javelin throw)

Marking her first career Paralympics appearance, Cendy Asusano heads to Paris as the Philippines’ top bet in javelin throw, after qualifying around the same time as her compatriot Mangliwan.

In the prime of her career at 34 years old, Asusano is another multi-time ASEAN Para Games gold medalist.

Agustina Bantiloc (archery)

Age is just a number for Agustina Bantiloc as she competes in her first career Paralympics at 55 years old, also marking the first time in history a Filipino para archer reached the sport’s biggest stage.

With nothing to lose and everything to gain, the world’s No. 30 para archer is out to prove it is never too late to pursue your dreams at the highest levels.

Allain Ganapin (taekwondo)

Already a Paralympics veteran at just 25 years old, taekwondo jin Allain Ganapin is set for his second career Paralympics appearance after qualifying last March 20.

This trip to Paris, however, marks a revenge tour of sorts as Ganapin failed to compete in the 2021 Tokyo edition of the Games due to an untimely positive test for COVID-19.

– Rappler.com