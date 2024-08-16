LIST: Carlos Yulo rewards breach P100 million

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – Carlos Yulo is set for life. And deservedly so.
The value of rewards the Philippines’ first double Olympic gold medalist will receive has breached a staggering P100 million as more incentives, gifts, and perks continue to come his way after his historic run in the Paris Olympics.
Here is a rundown of the gymnastics superstar’s incentives:
- P20 million for his two gold medals under Republic Act 10699
- P20 million from the Office of the President
- P14 million from the House of Representatives
- P5 million from ArenaPlus
- P3 million from Bounty Fresh
- P3 million from Megaworld
- P2 million from the City of Manila
- A fully furnished three-bedroom unit in McKinley Hill worth P32 million from Megaworld
- A house and lot in Nasugbu, Batangas, worth P6 million from Century Properties
- A Toyota Land Cruiser Prado worth P4.8 million from Toyota Motors Philippines
- A new house and two lots in Tagaytay from the Philippine Olympic Committee
- P1 million worth of products from SM Retail
- P1 million worth of business package from Ever Bilena
- P 1 million worth of Tupperware products
- P100,000 worth of furniture from Apollo Home Depot
- 150,000 Mabuhay Miles per year from Philippine Airlines
- 28 free local and international flights from Cebu Pacific
- Lifetime free buffet from Vikings
- Lifetime free pizza from Pizza Hut
- Lifetime free ice cream from Dairy Queen
- Lifetime free chicken inasal from Mang Inasal
- Lifetime free food and drinks from Tipsy Pig
- Lifetime free meals from JT’s Manukan Grille-Kalayaan
- Lifetime free fried chicken from BOK Fried Chicken
- Lifetime free engineering design from Nexa Engineering
- Lifetime free ambulance service from Lifeline 16-911
- Free wedding performance from OPM band Moonstar88
- Two free franchises from Don Macchiatos and Don Lemon Philippines
- Lifetime free Pinoy Handaan Buffet from Cabalen
- Lifetime free frozen treats from Rita’s Italian Ice-The Philippines
- Lifetime free waffles from Waffle Time
- Lifetime free pancit from Buddy’s
- Lifetime free ramen from Makimura Ramen Bar
- Unlimited visa services from Fil-Global Immigration Services Corp
– Rappler.com
Add a comment
How does this make you feel?
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.