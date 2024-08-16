LIST: Carlos Yulo rewards breach P100 million

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

UNBELIEVABLE. Carlos Edriel Yulo relishes the moment of winning a historic two Olympic gold medals for the Philippines, on August 4, 2024.

Carlos Yulo reaps the rewards of his historic Paris Games run as the gymnastics ace becomes the Philippines' first double Olympic gold medalist

MANILA, Philippines – Carlos Yulo is set for life. And deservedly so.

The value of rewards the Philippines’ first double Olympic gold medalist will receive has breached a staggering P100 million as more incentives, gifts, and perks continue to come his way after his historic run in the Paris Olympics.

Here is a rundown of the gymnastics superstar’s incentives:

P20 million for his two gold medals under Republic Act 10699

P20 million from the Office of the President

P14 million from the House of Representatives

P5 million from ArenaPlus

P3 million from Bounty Fresh

P3 million from Megaworld

P2 million from the City of Manila

A fully furnished three-bedroom unit in McKinley Hill worth P32 million from Megaworld

A house and lot in Nasugbu, Batangas, worth P6 million from Century Properties

A Toyota Land Cruiser Prado worth P4.8 million from Toyota Motors Philippines

A new house and two lots in Tagaytay from the Philippine Olympic Committee

P1 million worth of products from SM Retail

P1 million worth of business package from Ever Bilena

P 1 million worth of Tupperware products

P100,000 worth of furniture from Apollo Home Depot

150,000 Mabuhay Miles per year from Philippine Airlines

28 free local and international flights from Cebu Pacific

Lifetime free buffet from Vikings

Lifetime free pizza from Pizza Hut

Lifetime free ice cream from Dairy Queen

Lifetime free chicken inasal from Mang Inasal

Lifetime free food and drinks from Tipsy Pig

Lifetime free meals from JT’s Manukan Grille-Kalayaan

Lifetime free fried chicken from BOK Fried Chicken

Lifetime free engineering design from Nexa Engineering

Lifetime free ambulance service from Lifeline 16-911

Free wedding performance from OPM band Moonstar88

Two free franchises from Don Macchiatos and Don Lemon Philippines

Lifetime free Pinoy Handaan Buffet from Cabalen

Lifetime free frozen treats from Rita’s Italian Ice-The Philippines

Lifetime free waffles from Waffle Time

Lifetime free pancit from Buddy’s

Lifetime free ramen from Makimura Ramen Bar

Unlimited visa services from Fil-Global Immigration Services Corp

– Rappler.com