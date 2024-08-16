Sports
LIST: Carlos Yulo rewards breach P100 million

Rappler.com

UNBELIEVABLE. Carlos Edriel Yulo relishes the moment of winning a historic two Olympic gold medals for the Philippines, on August 4, 2024.

Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Carlos Yulo reaps the rewards of his historic Paris Games run as the gymnastics ace becomes the Philippines' first double Olympic gold medalist

MANILA, Philippines – Carlos Yulo is set for life. And deservedly so.

The value of rewards the Philippines’ first double Olympic gold medalist will receive has breached a staggering P100 million as more incentives, gifts, and perks continue to come his way after his historic run in the Paris Olympics.

Here is a rundown of the gymnastics superstar’s incentives:

  • P20 million for his two gold medals under Republic Act 10699
  • P20 million from the Office of the President
  • P14 million from the House of Representatives
  • P5 million from ArenaPlus
  • P3 million from Bounty Fresh
  • P3 million from Megaworld
  • P2 million from the City of Manila
  • A fully furnished three-bedroom unit in McKinley Hill worth P32 million from Megaworld
  • A house and lot in Nasugbu, Batangas, worth P6 million from Century Properties
  • A Toyota Land Cruiser Prado worth P4.8 million from Toyota Motors Philippines
  • A new house and two lots in Tagaytay from the Philippine Olympic Committee
  • P1 million worth of products from SM Retail
  • P1 million worth of business package from Ever Bilena
  • P 1 million worth of Tupperware products
  • P100,000 worth of furniture from Apollo Home Depot
  • 150,000 Mabuhay Miles per year from Philippine Airlines
  • 28 free local and international flights from Cebu Pacific
  • Lifetime free buffet from Vikings
  • Lifetime free pizza from Pizza Hut
  • Lifetime free ice cream from Dairy Queen
  • Lifetime free chicken inasal from Mang Inasal
  • Lifetime free food and drinks from Tipsy Pig
  • Lifetime free meals from JT’s Manukan Grille-Kalayaan
  • Lifetime free fried chicken from BOK Fried Chicken
  • Lifetime free engineering design from Nexa Engineering
  • Lifetime free ambulance service from Lifeline 16-911
  • Free wedding performance from OPM band Moonstar88
  • Two free franchises from Don Macchiatos and Don Lemon Philippines
  • Lifetime free Pinoy Handaan Buffet from Cabalen
  • Lifetime free frozen treats from Rita’s Italian Ice-The Philippines
  • Lifetime free waffles from Waffle Time
  • Lifetime free pancit from Buddy’s
  • Lifetime free ramen from Makimura Ramen Bar 
  • Unlimited visa services from Fil-Global Immigration Services Corp

– Rappler.com

