Lito Adiwang confirms ACL tear, promises big ONE Championship comeback

Lito Adiwang focuses on his recovery as he hopes to make one of the greatest comebacks ever seen in the ONE Championship circle

MANILA, Philippines – It will take a while for Team Lakay’s Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang to get back into the ONE Championship circle, but he promised to be better than ever when he returns in 2023.

Adiwang confirmed that he suffered a complete tear of his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his match with Jeremy “The Jaguar” Miado at ONE X in March and is looking at a one-year recovery process.

While the weeks following the injury were tough, “Thunder Kid” is now focused on his recovery and on eventually making one of the greatest comebacks ever seen in the circle.

“I truly want to be back in action. The fans aren’t the only ones excited for my return. I’m so excited as well. The fire in me right now has returned. It’s the same feeling as my debut in Japan [at ONE Century],” Adiwang said.

“That’s what I’m feeling right now. Whoever I face, I’ll be ready. I’ll do my best to win in my return, whoever I face. That was my mindset in my debut in Japan. It decreased a bit when I continued to fight, but now with this injury, I am hungrier than ever.”

The 29-year-old went through a successful surgery in May and he is happy that his road to recovery has finally gotten underway.

It’ll be baby steps for the pride of Baguio City for now, but he knows he’ll get back to where he was in due time.

“The surgery happened three weeks ago. Now I’m going through therapy. I’m going through several programs now,” Adiwang said.

“The first week, I was just stretching it, just so it remains mobile. The second week, I started to put weight on it. And this week, thankfully, I am getting to do squats and [use a] stationary bike.”

Adiwang’s fans cannot wait for his return and he could not be more grateful for all the love that he has been getting since the injury.

For now, all he can do is be patient and trust the process.

“For all our supporters and fans, now I’m recovering. I’m doing it slowly but surely, so when I return, I won’t face any complications. That’s what I see here. The importance of taking care of my body. I’ll be back. I’ll make sure to do my part as an athlete and recover.” – Rappler.com