Lito Adiwang excited to face ‘Badboy’ Adrian Mattheis in ONE Championship return 

Absent from action since March 2022, Filipino MMA star Lito Adiwang gears up for a ONE Championship return against Adrian Mattheis – a 'perfect' opponent 'willing to go toe-to-toe'

MANILA, Philippines – Adrian “Papua Badboy” Mattheis is known as one of the hardest hitters in the strawweight MMA division, but he’s also someone who’s willing to take punishment to land those punches.

That’s why the returning Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang believes he got it good. He takes on the aforementioned Mattheis at ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek in a fiery strawweight MMA bout to open the show at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on September 22.

Having been sidelined since March 2022, Adiwang wants nothing more than to reintroduce himself to fight fans, and facing Mattheis will help his cause.

“He’s the perfect guy to face in my return. I’ve been thinking hard on my comeback, and I’ve always wanted someone who’s willing to go toe-to-toe, not someone who’s going to play it safe,” he said.

Looking at the numbers, Adiwang’s expectations of Mattheis are certainly warranted.

The Indonesian has only reached the judges’ decision twice, losing one and winning one. He’s finished 10 bouts in his career, including a knockout win over former ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Alex Silva.

That’s the kind of man Adiwang wants to face.

“He’s a warrior, he’s a bad man, he’s called the ‘Papua Badboy’ for a reason, so I think he’ll go toe-to-toe with me – be it in striking or in exciting scrambles,” he said.

“If he decides to press forward, I’m assuring an exciting fight in my return.”

And if Mattheis insists on turning their bout into a war, Adiwang will gladly oblige and try to end his night early.

“A finish is in the works,” he said. “That’s the game plan – get that finish.” – Rappler.com