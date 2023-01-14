All-PH finals set: Echo crushes RRQ to meet Blacklist for M4 World Championship crown

GRAND FINALS BOUND. Echo earns a shot at becoming the third straight Filipino team to win the Mobile Legends world title.

JAKARTA, Indonesia – The Philippines remains the most dominant force in Mobile Legends esports.

It will be an all-Filipino grand finals in the M4 World Championship after Echo trounced home bet RRQ Hoshi, 3-1, in the lower bracket finals at the Tennis Indoor Stadium Senayan here on Saturday, January 14.

Sanford “Sanford” Vinuya delivered a pair of stellar performances on Lapu-Lapu in Games 3 and 4 of the best-of-five duel as Echo gets a crack at fellow Filipino squad and reigning champion Blacklist International for the M4 crown.

The best-of-seven grand finals is set on Sunday, January 15.

Sanford starred in Game 3 with a near-flawless outing of 4 kills and 13 assists against 1 death as Echo grabbed a 2-1 lead and chalked up 7 kills and 6 assists against 3 deaths in their come-from-behind win in Game 4.

RRQ Hoshi held a 2,000-gold lead early in Game 4 before Sanford completed a maniac – or four kills in succession – at the 10th minute to turn the tides for the Orcas.

That marked the beginning of the end for RRQ Hoshi as Echo slowly but surely marched onto victory, concluding the match in 18:30 minutes.

Echo aims to become the third straight Filipino crew to capture the world title, seeking to exact revenge on Blacklist International after losing to the same team in Season 10 finals of the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines.

Blacklist International, on the other hand, has its eyes on history as it looks to become the first team to capture Mobile Legends’ grandest prize in consecutive years.

Coached by Filipino mentor Michael “Arcadia” Bocadio, RRQ Hoshi settled for third and will take home $80,000 (around P4.4 million).

Meanwhile, Indonesian side Onic Esports – led by Filipino player Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol and coach Denver “Yeb” Miranda – finished fourth and bagged $55,000 (around P3 million). – Rappler.com