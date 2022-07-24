Flawless Lyceum headlines CCE Mobile Legends playoffs

PERFECT RUN. Lyceum has no plans seeing its unblemished record tarnished as it starts its playoff campaign.

Clinching the top seed after a sweep of the elimination round, Lyceum starts its quest for no less than the CCE championship with a quarterfinal clash against Arellano

MANILA, Philippines – Unbeaten Lyceum eyes an immediate entry to the upper bracket as the Season 1 playoffs of the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) Mobile Legends tournament kicks off on Monday, July 25.

Clinching the top seed after a 9-0 sweep in the elimination round, Lyceum starts its quest for no less than the CCE championship with a quarterfinal clash against Arellano.

Second seed San Sebastian tangles with Emilio Aguinaldo College, third seed San Beda locks horns with Letran, while fourth seed St. Benilde battles with Mapua in their respective best-of-three affairs.

The winners will advance to the upper bracket, while the losers fight for their tournament lives in the lower bracket.

Stopping the Pirates’ trio of Kenneth “Mark” Delos Reyes, Paul Adrienne “Fae” Huang, and Remarch “Lust” Eusebio will be key for the Chiefs after they took turns in winning the MVP honors throughout their undefeated run.

That dominant stretch included a swift eight-minute victory over Perpetual, which marked the fastest win of the season.

Alfonso Clemence “Garci” Sales, Marc Joseph “Marc” Balcit, and Ralph Joshua “Alas” Araz will also be relied upon as Lyceum looks to reassert its mastery over Arellano.

Posting a 4-5 record for the seventh seed, the Chiefs bank on brothers Zhyruzz Karl “Ryuuji” Asistin and Zhyrence Karl “Rence” Asistin to lead the way in their bid to pull off the biggest upset of the tournament.

The CCE playoffs will run until Thursday that will conclude with the championship match at the Mall of Asia Arena Music Hall. – Rappler.com