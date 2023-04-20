Mac Tallo banners Chooks’ bid in Ulaanbaatar Super Quest

The Philippines' top-ranked 3x3 player Mac Tallo leads another underdog campaign for Manila Chooks in the upcoming FIBA 3x3 Ulaanbaatar Super Quest

MANILA, Philippines – Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas star Mac Tallo will once again lead the Philippines’ underdog campaign at the upcoming FIBA 3×3 Ulaanbaatar Super Quest this Saturday, April 22, at the Royal 3×3 Lounge in Ub Palace, Mongolia.

Joining the country’s top-ranked three-a-side player are other experienced standouts like No. 2 Brandon Ramirez and No. 12 CJ Payawal in the FIBA level 8 competition.

Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas believes this Manila Chooks team coached by head trainer Chico Lanete will not easily fold against some of the world’s best squads.

“The Mongolian teams have proven to be our fiercest rivals in the pro circuit. Our team will have to bring its A-Game to Ulaanbaatar,” Mascariñas said.

“With the stronger offensive core of our all-Filipino squad coupled with great leadership and communication, I believe our team will be one of the teams to beat in the tournament. They will come prepared.”

Grouped in Pool D, Manila Chooks takes on Utsunomiya Brex of Japan at 6:05 pm before it battles Mongolia’s Bayangol Broncos at 7:55 pm.

Also seeing action in the joust are world No. 7 and 2023 Asia Cup champion Ulaanbaatar MMC Energy and No. 9 Sansar MMC Energy.

The tourney has $15,000 prize money for the champion, $10,000 for the runner-up, and $5,000 for the third placer.

The top two teams after the meet will also gain slots to the World Tour Manila Masters this May.

Fans can watch the games live on Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas’ Facebook page and the YouTube channel of FIBA 3×3.

Manila Chooks will also parade controversial former PBA guard Paul Desiderio in the upcoming tournament. – Rappler.com