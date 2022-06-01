MPBL suspends, fines coach Yong Garcia after spitting incident

STICKY SITUATION. San Juan deputy Yong Garcia spits on Valenzuela City player Lordy Casajeros during an MPBL regular season on May 30.

The MPBL cracks the whip on San Juan assistant coach Yong Garcia for 'tarnishing the image of the league'

MANILA, Philippines – The MPBL dropped the hammer on San Juan assistant coach Yong Garcia after he spit on Lordy Casajeros of Valenzuela City during a regular season game on Monday, May 30.

Garcia will be suspended for three months and will be made to pay a fine of P60,000 for “tarnishing the image of the league and possibly endangering the health of the aggrieved party.”

League commissioner Kenneth Duremdes said the entire fine will be donated to a charity involved with the coronavirus pandemic.

“MPBL condemns any and all unsportsmanlike conduct, especially deliberate acts of violence. There is no place for such act in this league and a similar offense would be dealt with even more severely,” Duremdes said in a statement released on Wednesday, June 1.

The spitting incident happened late in the second quarter with Casajeros standing near Garcia and the San Juan bench.

Garcia has since apologized for his actions, claiming he only wanted a certain Valenzuela player to stop hurting his players.

Aside from the fine and suspension, Garcia is also required to undergo an RT-PCR test within 48 hours of the incident and another test within 72 hours before he can return to the league.

The MPBL said it will impose further sanctions against Garcia if he fails to submit himself to the tests and if “unpleasant development arises.” – Rappler.com