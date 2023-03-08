MANILA, Philippines – Manila Chooks 3×3 will have its mettle tested to start the year as it competes in the FIBA 3X3 Pro League Netherlands 2023 Winter Edition Stop 1 that will be staged in Amsterdam from March 9 to 10.

The Philippines’ No. 1 3×3 player Mac Tallo together with No. 2 Brandon Ramirez and No. 3 Dennis Santos lead the way for Manila Chooks, which will open its campaign against Amstelveen and world No. 15 Utrecht of the Netherlands in Pool D on Wednesday, March 9.

Former UAAP standouts CJ Payawal of UE and Matt Salem of NU will bolster the trio as Manila Chooks seeks to make a deep run in the first of three stops.

Only the top two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the knockout rounds.

Chooks-to-Go president and team owner Ronald Mascariñas said the main goal is for a Filipino squad to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“We will always be here to support them and keep our dream of seeing a Philippine 3×3 team in the 2024 Paris Olympics alive. The team has been preparing hard for their first FIBA 3×3 tournament of the year,” said Mascariñas.

Twelve teams will compete in the first stop, including world No. 5 Amsterdam of the Netherlands, world No. 20 Warsaw of Poland, and world No. 21 Dusseldorf of Germany.

Running until March 20, the 3X3 Pro League Netherlands 2023 Winter Edition is composed of three stops and a final.

The winner after three stops will bag $15,000 and advance to the Manila Masters, while the victor in the final event will also pocket $15,000 and qualify for the Macau Masters. – Rappler.com