‘Hero’s parade’ awaits Olympic champion Carlos Yulo in hometown Manila

An electronic billboard outside Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila flashes an image of Carlos Yulo, the first Filipino to win two Olympic gold medals, on August 4, 2024. Yulo used to train in the Manila sports complex during his childhood days.

‘Carlos Yulo has forever etched his name in the annals of Philippine and Asian sports,’ says Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna

MANILA, Philippines – The city of Manila is preparing to roll out a grand parade to welcome home Carlos Yulo, the country’s newest sporting hero who wrote history by winning two gold medals in gymnastics at the Paris Olympics.

In a statement on Monday, August 5, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna announced that the city government was planning a “hero’s parade for Caloy Yulo,” a native Manileño who grew up in Leveriza Street in Malate.

Lacuna said Manila’s anticipated red-carpet welcome for the Olympic champion was “our way of paying tribute to Caloy’s greatness.”

It was a weekend to remember for Yulo and the Philippines as the 24-year-old athlete clinched the country’s first gold medal at the Paris Games on Saturday, August 3, during the men’s artistic gymnastics floor exercise final. Then claimed another gold less than 24 hours later on Sunday, August 4, during the vault final event.

“Wala po kaming pagsidlan ng tuwa para kay Carlos Edriel Yulo sa kanyang pambihirang tagumpay sa pagkamit ang dalawang gintong medalya sa Paris Olympics 2024 (We can’t contain our happiness for Carlos Edriel Yulo for achieving an outstanding victory of winning two gold medals at the Paris Olympics 2024),” Lacuna said.

“By achieving this incredible feat, Carlos Yulo has forever etched his name in the annals of Philippine and Asian sports,” she added.

The date and route for the homecoming parade have yet to be finalized, said the mayor.

But in the city’s initial plan, Lacuna said the parade may start at Leveriza Street in Malate, “where it all began…where Caloy grew up.” The parade may then traverse near Malacañang and the University Belt, and end at the Manila City Hall, where the city will honor Yulo with cash incentives and the like.

The city government also plans to coordinate with the Department of Education and private schools in Manila so students can witness the parade.

“This way, what they only see on TV, they can experience up close,” Lacuna said. “Caloy’s victory will serve as an inspiration for them to discover more Carlos Yulos among the youth of Manila and the entire Philippines.”

Yulo was born and raised in the capital city. He grew up in Leveriza St, a stone’s throw from the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC).

At seven years old, after being discovered tumbling at a playground, Yulo was brought by his grandfather to the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines inside the RMSC to train formally. The prodigy started competing in 2008.

Yulo would then win several gold medals at the Palarong Pambansa, the Southeast Asian Games, the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships, the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, and now, the Olympics. – Rappler.com