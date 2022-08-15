Sports
Mapua forfeits FilOil game anew as players deal with ‘high fever’

Delfin Dioquino
WINLESS. Mapua falls to 0-7 in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

FilOil EcoOil Sports Facebook page

The Mapua Cardinals remain winless in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup after losing their last two games by default

MANILA, Philippines – Mapua forfeited its second straight game in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup as several of its players remained unwell.

Scheduled to face the Arellano Chiefs on Monday, August 15, the Cardinals failed to field a team for their 1 pm clash.

Thanks to the default win, Arellano cracked the winning column and improved to 1-4 in Group A.

“Six [Mapua] players have high fever and are in isolation for non-COVID-19-related illnesses,” the league said in a statement.

Mapua also forfeited its match against the NU Bulldogs on Sunday as it remains winless in Group A with a 0-7 record.

With one game left against the EAC Generals on August 20, the Cardinals will get a chance to end their campaign on a winning note as the league will clear players who will test negative for COVID-19 to see action. – Rappler.com

