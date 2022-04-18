Olympic marathoner Mary Joy Tabal announces pregnancy, to miss SEA Games

PREGNANT. Mary Joy Tabal and husband Dan Jimenez are expecting their first child.

Mary Joy Tabal, the first Filipina marathoner to compete in the Olympics, will not get a crack at reclaiming her SEA Games gold medal

MANILA, Philippines – Top Filipina marathoner Mary Joy Tabal bared she will not see action in the Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam in May after announcing her pregnancy.

Tabal on Sunday, April 17, revealed that she and husband Dan Jimenez are expecting their first child after tying the knot in January.

“We’re absolutely ecstatic to let you all know that an enlightened soul has blessed Dan and I and will be joining us in early October,” Tabal wrote on Facebook.

She said she already informed the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association and the Philippine Sports Commission of her situation, adding she hopes to be back in training at the end of the year.

Tabal won silver in the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore before she captured her first and only gold medal in the biennial meet in the 2017 edition in Malaysia.

She, though, failed to retain her gold after placing second to compatriot Christine Hallasgo in the 2019 SEA Games held here.

Touted as the Philippines’ marathon queen, Tabal donned the national colors in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, making history as the first Filipina marathoner to compete in the Games. – Rappler.com