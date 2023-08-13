Alex Eala clinches final berth in ITF Great Britain

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Alex Eala earns a shot at her second professional singles title of the year as she advances to the W25 Roehampton finale

Alex Eala found herself in a dogfight and had enough bite to pull through, downing third seed Arianne Hartono of Netherlands in three sets, 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-1, on Saturday, August 12, in the semifinal of the Roehampton W25K GB Pro Series in Roehampton, Great Britain.

The 27-year-old Hartono jumped the gun on the 18-year-old Eala, breaking the Filipina twice in the first set to erect a 4-1 lead. But Eala refused to wilt under the pressure of the early onslaught, patiently working on getting herself back in the match and sweeping the next four games to seize the lead at 5-4. The first set would extend to a tiebreak with Eala prevailing, 7-4.

Hartono, a former US NCAA Division I champion and the top female collegiate tennis player in the US in 2018, came roaring back to take the second set and even the match. That proved to be her last hurrah.

Eala broke Hartono in the very first game of the third set and went up 2-0. Hartono managed to hold serve in the third game, but that proved be the last chance Eala allowed her on the scoreboard as the Filipina teen tennis ace swept the remaining games to pull away and close out the match after 2 hours and 32 minutes.

By the end of the tournament, Eala would have faced the top three seeds in the $25,000 ITF event. She defeated top seed Priscilla Hon of Australia in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

In Sunday’s finale at The National Tennis Center in south west London, Eala will be facing Russian-born second seed Arina Rodionova of Australia. Rodionova is a 33-year-old veteran who has made the second round of the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open.

Eala eyes her fourth professional singles title and second of the year after ruling the W25 Yecla in Spain in June. – Rappler.com