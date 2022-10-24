Alex Eala aces opening match in France tourney

ONE MORE. Alex Eala is a win away from advancing to the main draw of the W80 Poitiers.

Alex Eala makes quick work of home bet Astrid Cirotte to advance to the second round of the qualifying draw of the W80 Poitiers in France

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala aced her first test in the W80 Poitiers in France as she advanced to the second round of the qualifying draw on Sunday, October 23.

The 17-year-old Filipina made quick work of home bet Astrid Cirotte, 6-1, 6-2, to move a win away from securing her place in the main draw.

After being nearly swept in the opening frame, Cirotte got on the scoreboard first in the second set, only to witness Eala nail six of the next seven games en route to the swift victory that ended in just over an hour.

Eala tangles with another Frenchwoman as she faces Diana Martynov for a spot in the main draw.

The reigning US Open girls’ champion, Eala looks to bounce back from her early exit in the W60 Hamburg in Germany last week.

Coming off a quarterfinals appearance in the W80 Rancho Santa Fe in the United States, Eala got the boot in Hamburg after just the second round.

Eala, ranked a career-high No. 248 by the WTA, is seeking her third pro title after ruling the W15 Manacor in Spain and W25 Chiang Rai in Thailand. – Rappler.com