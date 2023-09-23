Lito Adiwang rolls to 23-second TKO in ONE return from 18-month layoff

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Lito Adiwang

Former Team Lakay standout Lito Adiwang shows no ring rust despite an 18-month ACL tear layoff, disposing of Indonesian Adrian Mattheis in just 23 seconds at ONE Friday Fights 34

MANILA, Philippines – Lito Adiwang lived up to his “Thunder Kid” moniker after stunning Indonesian Adrian Mattheis with a 23-second technical knockout blitz in ONE Friday Fights 34 last Friday, September 22, at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

One of the many Team Lakay stalwarts who jumped ship in 2023, HIIT Studio’s Adiwang hardly missed a beat despite an 18-month layoff due to an ACL tear as he connected with a devastating right hand on Mattheis’ chin, almost immediately spelling doom for the “Papua Badboy.”

Seeing the unlikely early opening, Adiwang quickly went to work with a punching barrage on a downed Mattheis that forced the referee to intervene and call for the bell halfway through the first minute of the opening round.

The match served as a red-hot curtain-raiser for the 11-fight card, with the last 9 being contested under Muay Thai rules.

In the main event, Superlek eked out a unanimous decision win over fellow Muay Thai star Rodtang Jitmuangnon despite being heavily bloodied in the first round due to a solid elbow hit to the head. – Rappler.com