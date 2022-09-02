Matthew Wright bound for Japan, signs with Kyoto Hannaryz

NEW LEAGUE. Matthew Wright leaves the PBA to pursue an overseas career in Japan.

Former Phoenix star Matthew Wright becomes the latest Filipino player to join the Japan B. League as he inks a deal with the Kyoto Hannaryz

MANILA, Philippines – Matthew Wright is taking his talents to Japan.

The former Phoenix star signed with the Kyoto Hannaryz of the B. League, the team announced on Friday, September 2.

As the Filipino-Canadian guard joins Kyoto, he will play under the tutelage of newly hired Hannaryz coach Roy Rana, who also hails from Canada.

Rana worked as an assistant for the Sacramento Kings in the NBA and is currently the head coach of the Egyptian national team.

“I am excited to embark on this new journey and looking forward to reuniting with coach Roy Rana,” Wright said in a statement.

“I’m eager to help take this team to the next level and build a winning culture with the organization.”

Wright recently parted ways with the Fuel Masters after being the face of the franchise in the PBA for the last six years.

Throughout his Phoenix stint, Wright earned a spot in the Elite Five, made the Mythical Second Team twice, and won two All-Star Game MVP honors.

He averaged 15 points, 5.9 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.6 steals in his final PBA conference with the Fuel Masters.

Wright is tasked to help a Kyoto side that finished 19th out of 22 teams in the previous B. League season with a 14-43 record climb the standings.

Other Filipino players seeing action in the first division of the B. League next season include Kiefer Ravena (Shiga Lakes), Thirdy Ravena (San-En NeoPhoenix), Ray Parks (Nagoya Diamond Dolphins), Dwight Ramos (Levanga Hokkaido), and Justine Baltazar (Hiroshima Dragonflies).

Greg Slaughter (Rising Zephyr Fukuoka), Jordan Heading (Nagasaki Velca), and Kobe Paras (Altiri Chiba) will play in the second division. – Rappler.com