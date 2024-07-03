Maxine Esteban rises to world No. 27 as Olympic fencing nears

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Filipino-Ivorian Maxine Esteban gets a big boost less than a month before the Paris Olympics, climbing to a personal-best No. 27 in the world rankings

MANILA, Philippines – Maxine Esteban found just another motivation to do even better in the Paris Games.

After a grueling stretch before her Olympic debut, the Filipino-Ivorian fencer climbed to No. 27 in the world rankings based on the latest list released by the International Fencing Federation.

It’s the highest ranking Esteban achieved, highlighted the past months by her direct qualification to the Paris Olympics.

“I am happy and excited that my world ranking has again risen, now to 27th. After such a hectic season of 18 Olympic qualifiers which culminated in my direct qualification for Paris Olympics, this is indeed one of the biggest reward for all my hard work,” said Esteban.

“This development will surely be added motivation as I prepare for my greatest challenge – competing in the Olympics, which is the dream of every athlete,” said Esteban, who is also the highest-ranked Ivorian in the global standings.

Esteban is one of the 30 direct qualifiers for the women’s foil event – automatic berths granted to athletes based on their world ranking.

“I want to thank my coach Andrea (Magro), the Ivorian Fencing Federation, and for all my sponsors Anta, Rebisco Extreme, Akari, and Allstar Fencing for the continued trust and support,” the eight-time Philippine champion and multi-World Cup medalist said.

“I also want to thank all my Filipino and Ivorian supporters. Thank you for your prayers and love. You are the reason I continue to strive for excellence,” she said.

“Lastly, I thank God for this amazing season, thank you for your protection and guidance – and for the overwhelming abundance of blessings.”

The final pairings for the women’s foil event, which will be a direct elimination format, will be known after the four lowest ranked fencers battle for the last two slots in the round of 32.

The top 16 in the rankings will battle the lower 16 in crossover fashion and fencers will need at least three wins for a shot at the podium.

Esteban is currently in Germany with Magro, who had tutored several gold-winning Olympians. – Rappler.com