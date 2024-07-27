MEDAL TALLY: Paris Olympics 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The world's elite athletes vie for the ultimate sporting glory as medals in 329 events across 32 sports go up for grabs in the Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – The biggest names in all of sports vie for Olympic glory as they seek to bring their countries honor in the 33rd edition of the Summer Games in Paris, France.

Gold, silver, and bronze medals in 329 events across 32 sports are up for grabs, with breaking – or breakdancing – making its Olympic debut.

With 22 athletes in tow, Team Philippines aims to surpass its historic haul of one gold, two silvers, and one bronze in the previous Tokyo Olympics.

The United States, which boasts of the biggest delegation with 594 athletes, looks to maintain its dominance after claiming the overall championship in the last three editions.

Perennial contenders China, Great Britain, Japan, and host France also aim to make a splash.

Here is the medal tally:

– Rappler.com

ALSO ON RAPPLER