Meggie Ochoa feted by San Juan for Asian Games golden feat, rewarded P200,000

MANILA, Philippines – Jiu-jitsu standout Meggie Ochoa will receive P200,000 from San Juan City and Mayor Francis Zamora following her golden feat in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

San Juan honored Ochoa in its city hall on Monday, October 16, rewarding her P100,000 after she captured one of the Philippines’ four gold medals in the 19th edition of the continental showpiece.

Zamora, a former basketball player, pledged an additional P100,000.

Those are on top of the P3 million in cash incentives Ochoa is set to pocket – P2 million under the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act and P1 million from the Philippine Olympic Committee.

“It is a huge honor to be received like this by the city I grew up in,” said Ochoa, a resident of Barangay Batis, in a mix of Filipino and English.

Ochoa overcame flu and a hip injury to capture her maiden Asian Games crown, adding another precious hardware to her collection that includes golds from the Jiu Jitsu World Championships and Southeast Asian Games.

The 33-year-old edged UAE’s Balqees Abdulla in the women’s 48kg final as jiu-jitsu came through for the Philippines, which tied its four-gold haul in 2018 and finished 17th overall for its highest Asian Games ranking since 1994.

Annie Ramirez also bagged a jiu-jitsu gold after reigning in the women’s 57kg class, while Kaila Napolis copped silver in the women’s 52kg category.

The Philippines’ two other golds came from EJ Obiena (men’s pole vault) and Gilas Pilipinas (men’s 5-on-5 basketball).

Zamora said the multi-level sports complex set to be built by the city government next year will include a mixed martial arts gym and invited Ochoa to share her jiu-jitsu expertise.

“Because you’re a champion, I’m sure that you’ll be an inspiration to our youth,” said Zamora. – Rappler.com