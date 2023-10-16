Meggie Ochoa to use part of Asian Games incentives to develop new jiu-jitsu champs

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TOP SPOT. The Philippines' Meggie Ochoa poses with the gold medal during the medal ceremony in the 19th Asian Games.

Meggie Ochoa says a portion of the cash incentives she will receive for her Asian Games gold medal will go to Fight to Protect, a movement she founded that is aimed at combating child sexual violence through jiu-jitsu

MANILA, Philippines – Meggie Ochoa aspires to produce a new generation of jiu-jitsu champions.

Ochoa said a portion of the cash incentives she will receive following her golden coup in the Asian Games will go to Fight to Protect, a movement she founded that is aimed at combating child sexual violence through the sport.

Expected to pocket P3 million – P2 million under the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act and P1 million from the Philippine Olympic Committee – Ochoa will get an additional P200,000.

San Juan City feted Ochoa on Monday, October 16, and rewarded her P100,000, while Mayor Francis Zamora pledged another P100,000.

“We have a group of kids that we’re working with now and some of them are really committed to pursue jiu-jitsu. I also want to develop them to the point that someday, they’ll be in the same place as I am,” Ochoa said in Filipino.

A two-time world champion and a two-time Southeast Asian Games titlist, Ochoa launched Fight to Protect in 2018 after being at a crossroads as she tried to figure out what to do not just with her career but also her life.

Fight to Protect has raised hundreds of thousands for the battle against child sexual violence, including online sexual exploitation and sex trafficking.

“Right now, we’re focused on teaching jiu-jitsu to kids who are victims. We’ve partnered with shelters which take care of kids who are victims of sexual violence,” said Ochoa.

For the rest of her incentives, the 33-year-old said she needs divine guidance.

“I want to spend whatever I will receive according to the Lord, according to his will, so the No. 1 thing I have to do is pray,” said Ochoa.

Untapped potential

The national jiu-jitsu team delivered as the Philippines matched its four-gold haul in the 2018 edition and finished 17th overall for its highest Asian Games ranking since 1994.

Annie Ramirez also nailed a jiu-jitsu gold, while Kaila Napolis added a bronze.

Jiu-jitsu produced the second most medals for the country in the continental showpiece with three behind wushu, which supplied one silver and three bronzes for a total of four medals.

“I hope Filipinos realize that this is a sport that we can excel at. This has a really huge potential,” said Ochoa.

“Martial arts is not that popular to women. I hope they see, especially the kids, that this is a sport worth pursuing and that they have a future here if they persevere.” – Rappler.com