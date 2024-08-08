US takes on France in Olympic dream final after close call against Serbia

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

INTENSE. Stephen Curry of the United States in action with Bogdan Bogdanovic of Serbia in the Paris Olympics men's basketball semifinal.

As the United States' chances of a fifth consecutive Olympic gold seem to be quickly dimming, Stephen Curry and LeBron James take over to lift the Americans to a thrilling semifinal escape against red-hot Serbia

PARIS, France – The United States kept the dream alive with a stirring fourth-quarter rally to tame feisty Serbia, 95-91, on Thursday, August 8 (Friday, August 9, Manila time) and move into the Paris Olympics men’s basketball gold-medal final against France.

Trailing by double digits for much of the game and down 76-63 heading into the fourth quarter, the United States’ chances of a fifth consecutive gold were quickly dimming.

Then NBA stars LeBron James and Stephen Curry took charge, bringing a wide-eyed capacity crowd at the Bercy Arena to their feet with a furious fightback.

The US win delivered the finale basketball fans wanted to see, and is sure to be one of the Paris Olympics highlights as the American Dream Team takes on an inspired France on Saturday, August 10, in what will be a hostile Bercy cauldron.

Bolstered by an electric home crowd, a turbo-charged France won a 73-69 thriller over Germany.

France was led by a 17-point effort from Guerschon Yabusele while Isaia Cordinier chipped in 16, none more important than two free throws with seven seconds to play to blunt a Germany comeback and seal victory.

Curry knocked in a game-high 36 points, 27 coming from three-point range, to help fuel a huge second-half rally after the Americans trailed by as many as 17 points, 42-25, in the second quarter.

Joel Embiid buried 19 points and James posted a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Bogdan Bogdanovic paced Serbia with 20 markers and reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic scored 17 and dished out 11 assists. – Rappler.com