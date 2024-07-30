Olympics men’s triathlon postponed after 2 canceled practices due to high Seine pollution

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STILL DIRTY. The Eiffel Tower is seen as workers and police officers are pictured on the river Seine during the tour.

Huge E. coli and other bacteria numbers from recent rains continue to hamper Paris Olympics triathlon plans in the River Seine despite a billion euros already poured into cleanup efforts

PARIS, France – The men’s triathlon at the Paris Olympics will not go ahead as planned on Tuesday, July 30, as pollution levels in the Seine remain too high, World Triathlon said in a statement.

The race has been postponed to Wednesday, July 31, immediately after the women’s event.

The decision is a blow to organizers who previously said they were confident water quality would improve in time for the race after heavy rains last Friday and Saturday dirtied the river.

The 55 triathletes who were primed to compete on Tuesday now face more uncertainty.

“Despite the improvement of water quality levels over the last hours, the readings at some points of the swim course are still above the acceptable limits,” organizers said.

World Triathlon will meet with coaches at 8 am on Tuesday to provide them with all the information and the updated schedule for the race, they said.

If levels of bacteria remain too high by Wednesday morning, both the men’s and women’s races are likely to be postponed to Friday, the contingency day reserved for the events.

For the mixed triathlon relay event on Aug. 5, the contingency day is Aug. 6.

Paris authorities have promised to make the Seine swimmable as a key legacy of the Games, and spent 1.4 billion euros ($1.51 billion) on wastewater infrastructure to contain sewage and minimize spillage into the waterway.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo took a dip in the river herself earlier this month, in a bid to convince doubters.

The gamble that the river would be clean enough for the triathlon was never guaranteed to pay off, especially as water quality varies widely day-to-day.

Rain significantly increases concentrations of infection-causing bacteria like E. coli and enterococci. – Rappler.com