Mickey Yatar claims spot in global street dance

Baguio City pride Mickey Yatar earns the right to represent the Philippines in the ‘Dance Your Style’ world finals in Johannesburg, South Africa

MANILA, Philippines – Mickey Yatar left it all on the dance floor to rule the national finals of the Red Bull Dance Your Style and earn the right to represent the Philippines in the world finals this year.

The pride of Baguio City was crowned street dance champion over fellow finalist Carlos “Taz” Naval Jr. last July 23 at the Bonifacio High Street Amphitheatre.

As he gears up to represent the country in the international dance showdown, Yatar said he plans to consult the Top 16 dancers as each one lived up to the hype with their pure skills during the national finals.

“Top of my head is consulting the Top 16. They all have great ideas because some of them are my teachers and closest friends,” said Yatar. “I want to consult and gather more tips from them for my preparation.”

Yatar is set to go head-to-head with the world’s best dancers in the Red Bull Dance Your Style world finals in Johannesburg, South Africa in December.

The 30-year-old Yatar, who also won an all-Asia competition in Bali, Indonesia, hopes he could inspire more young street dancers.

“Just start. Just start without comparing yourself. That’s the first thing,” he said. “And then the second thing is to take it slowly. Take your time and enjoy kasi marami kayo matutunan (you’ll learn a lot). Find people whom you can trust and will help you be open for feedback.”

