Here we go again: Olympic mixed relay practice canceled due to polluted Seine water quality

SAFETY CONCERNS. Zsanett Kuttor-Bragmayer of Hungary splashes water on her face from the river Seine before the start of the race.

For the fourth time in the Paris Olympics, organizers cancel scheduled swims in the famed River Seine after volatile pollution conditions continue to hamper plans

PARIS, France – Paris Olympics organizers have cancelled swimming training session on Sunday, August 4, for the triathlon mixed relay event after recent heavy rain affected water quality levels in the Seine river.

The decision was made late on Saturday, August 3, after tests showed water quality did not meet the required threshold following rain on July 31 and August 1.

The mixed relay race is scheduled for Monday, August 5.

“We are expecting an improvement on the conditions in the next hours, but not to a level to which the swim familiarization planned for tomorrow can take place,” organizers said in a statement.

“In view of these conditions, we have decided to cancel the swim familiarization tonight to avoid late communication to athletes.”

Pollution in the Seine after heavy rains had caused the men’s triathlon race to be postponed for a day, after swimming practice sessions were canceled two days in a row. – Rappler.com