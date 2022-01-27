Omega, Bren split opening games in Mobile Legends Women’s Invitational

REDEMPTION. Omega Empress bounces back after dropping its opener in the Mobile Legends Women's Invitational.

Bren Victress and Omega Empress finish Day 1 of the Mobile Legends Women's Invitational with identical 1-1 records

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ two representatives in the Mobile Legends Women’s Invitational split their opening assignments on Thursday, January 27.

Bren Victress toppled Malaysia’s On Air Pipol and succumbed to Indonesia’s Bigetron Era, while Omega Empress fell prey to Laos’ IDoNotSleep Princess and thwarted Cambodia’s Impunity Starlet as they both tallied 1-1 records in their respective groups.

Omega could have finished Day 1 undefeated if not for its monumental collapse against IDNS, which successfully defended five Lord pushes en route to its stellar come-from-behind win.

The victory appeared to be already in the bag for Omega at the 35th minute as it enjoyed a significant lead in kills and turrets destroyed until IDNS jungler Chareeny “Ramella” Ramella (Lancelot) stole the sixth Lord to spark their comeback.

IDNS then went for the decisive push, with Omega unable to protect its base turret no thanks to the untimely death of jungler Kaye “Keishi” Alpuerto (Ling).

Having learned the hard way of failing to close out what was supposed to be blowout win, Omega vented its ire on Impunity with a swift 17-minute triumph led by mid laner Rica Fatima “Amore” Amores (Lylia).

Amore churned out 5 kills and 5 assists against 1 death, while Keishi – this time on Roger – delivered 2 kills and 5 assists against 1 death.

Omega sits at joint second place with IDNS and Malaysia’s Karra in the five-team Group A as Indonesia’s GPX Basreng occupies the top spot with a 2-0 card.

Meanwhile, Bren trails unbeaten Bigetron (2-0) in Group B.

Bren, though, is only fighting for placing as all four teams from Group B will advance to the playoffs of the tournament that has a prize pool of $15,000 (around P770,000).

Group stage action continues on Friday, January 28. – Rappler.com