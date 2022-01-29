Bren boots Omega to clinch Mobile Legends Women’s Invitational semis slot

LAST FOUR. Bren Victress reach the final four of the Mobile Legends Women's Invitational.

Drawn into an all-Filipino clash with Omega Empress, Bren Victress show no mercy to advance to the semifinals of the Mobile Legends Women's Invitational

MANILA, Philippines – Bren Victress emerged as the last Filipino team standing in the Mobile Legends Women’s Invitational after thwarting Omega Empress, 2-0, in their best-of-three quarterfinals on Saturday, January 29.

Drawn into an all-Filipino clash with Omega, Bren showed no mercy and cruised to back-to-back quick wins to set up a semifinal date with Indonesia’s GPX Basreng.

Krizzia Mae “Krish” Edangalino (Esmeralda) showed the way for the Victress in their series-clinching Game 2 victory, churning out 5 kills and 4 assists against 1 death as Bren disposed off Omega with a whopping 14-3 kill advantage.

Alexandria “Lexaaa” Dardo (Lylia) recorded 3 kills and 9 assists against 0 deaths, while Ayezha “Ashee” Alampayan (Hayabusa) also notched a perfect line of 3 kills and 8 assists against 0 deaths in the Game 2 romp that saw Bren surrender just one of its turrets.

Trailing by as many as 16,000 in gold earned, Omega never recovered as Fatima Phoebe “Fibii” Taburnal (Ruby), Sheen “Shinoa” Perez (Lunox), and Kaye “Keishi” Alpuerto (Aldous) all got slain during their final base defense, allowing Bren to wrap it up in 16:30 minutes.

Denise “Taro” Marasigan (Brody) starred with 7 kills and 4 assists against 0 deaths in Game 1, in which the Victress crushed the Empress, 16-1.

Omega takes home $700 (around P35,000) for reaching the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Bren is already guaranteed of $1,400 (around P70,000) as it stayed in the hunt for the top prize of $6,400 (P320,000).

The all-female tournament concludes on Sunday, January 30. – Rappler.com