PH modern pentathlon team bags 7 golds

WINNERS. Members of the Philippine modern pentathlon team, led by delegation chief Benny Garcia, at the opening ceremony of the UIPM 2023 Southeast Asia Championships in Pattaya.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine modern pentathlon team proved it’s one of the best in the region.

Led by Samuel German and Juliana Shane Sevilla, the national team bagged seven gold medals in the UIPM 2023 Southeast Asia Championships last May 19-21 in Pattaya, Chon Buri, Thailand.

German and Sevilla each won two gold medals in their respective categories in the Laser Run before they teamed up for another gold for the Philippines, while Joseph Godbout completed the medal haul for the country as he ruled the Triathle Final Men.

“I am very happy that our training has shown wonderful results,” said Philippine Modern Pentathlon Association president Richard Gomez. “I wish this will carry us to the next competitions to come in Bath, Great Britain for the World Championships in August.”

The national team, led by delegation chief Venerando “Benny” Garcia, competed in five sporting events against athletes from various countries in the Laser Run course of 5x600m run and pistol range of 10m distance; and the Triathle of 5x600m run, 10m pistol range, and 50m swim.

German and Sevilla ruled in the men’s and women’s Laser Run of the Southeast Asian Nations Category on May 19, and then added the gold medals in the same event in the Asian Nation Category the following day.

German submitted a time of 12 minutes and 22.40 seconds in the Asian category to beat Saleh Alsuwaidi of the United Arab Emirates (13:14.24) and Kesorn Nattaphon of Thailand (13:38.89). His time of 12:22.40 minutes topped the SEA category to edge Nattaphon and Yasri of Indonesia (14:15.85).

Sevilla, on the other hand, finished with 15:36.91 minutes, besting Thailand’s Papimon Aimarb (16:18.56) and Caroline Bangun of Indonesia (16:57.96) in the Asian and SEA divisions.

Godbout also impressed, clocking 16 minutes and 13.11 seconds in the Asian category as he triumphed against Phurit Yohuang of Thailand (17:39.73) and Ryunosuke Ishii of Japan (17:52.07), and over Yohuang and Graham Taruna of Indonesia (18:12.35) in the SEA event. – Rappler.com