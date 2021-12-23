Pasig claims bronze in MPBL Invitational

BEST OUTING. Jeric Teng submits an all-around game as Pasig crushes Imus.

Pasig blows out Imus to secure a podium spot in the MPBL Invitational and bag P200,000

MANILA, Philippines – Pasig-Sta Lucia made sure it would not be denied this time after whipping Imus-Buracai de Laiya, 100-80, to finish third in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Invitational at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday, December 23.

Falling short of a final spot following a heartbreaking five-point loss to Basilan-Jumbo Plastic Medical Depot, Pasig vented its frustrations on Imus to take home P200,000.

Jeckster Apinan powered Pasig with 16 points and 9 rebounds, while Jeric Teng submitted his finest game of the tournament with 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Ryan Costelo and Jerald Bautista put up 12 points apiece in the romp, which saw Pasig lead by as many as 31 points.

“We had small expectations from everyone, but I think we exceeded it,” said Pasig captain Teng.

Genmar Bragais paced Imus with 23 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists, while Kurt Reyson had 14 points and Jhaymo Eguilos delivered 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Imus missed the finals bus after falling prey to the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards in the semifinals.

The Scores

Pasig 100 – Apinan 16, Teng 14, Bautista 12, Costelo 12, Lingganay 9, Arana 8, Caralipio 8, Mina 6, Ablaza 6, Chan 6, Yu 3, Pena 0.

Imus 80 – Bragais 23, Reyson 14, Melencio 10, Eguilos 10, Tan 6, Llagas 6, Mangalino 6, Medalla 3, Mescalado 2, Go 0, Fuentes 0.

Quarters: 23-19, 53-41, 77-56, 100-80.

– Rappler.com