Basilan nips Pasig to punch MPBL Invitational finals ticket

BEST PLAYER. Michael Juico shines for Basilan with an all-around outing.

Basilan keeps its immaculate record intact as it stuns erstwhile unbeaten Pasig to earn its place in the MPBL Invitational finals

MANILA, Philippines – Basilan-Jumbo Plastic Medical Depot barged into the finals of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Invitational after taking down erstwhile unbeaten Pasig-Sta. Lucia, 77-72, in their knockout semifinals at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, December 22.

Veteran guard Michael Juico chalked up all-around numbers of 23 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds, and 5 steals as Basilan weathered a 4th quarter storm by Pasig to remain unbeaten in six games.

Basilan – which will face the winner between the Imus Buracai de Laiya and Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards in the finals – led by as many as 18 points in the 3rd quarter, 60-42, before Pasig narrowed the gap to just 4 points, 72-76, with under 30 ticks left behind Fran Yu.

However, Jonathan Uyloan sealed the win for Basilan after splitting his free throws.

Jay Collado backstopped Juico with 17 points and 4 rebounds, while Encho Serrano added 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists for Basilan.

Philip Manalang and JR Taganas made their presence felt in the win with 8 assists and 10 rebounds, respectively.

Yu posted 22 points on top of 4 assists and 3 steals for Pasig. Japs Bautista finished with 13 points and Jeckster Apinan had 12 points and 4 rebounds in the heartbreaking loss.

The Scores

Basilan 77 – Juico 23, Collado 17, Serrano 14, Gimpayan 11, Uyloan 9, Reyes 1, Bondoc 1, Siruma 1, Manalang 0, Taganas 0, Bringas 0.

Pasig 72 – Yu 22, Bautista 13, Apinan 12, Mina 6, Arana 5, Lingganay 5, Teng 4, Ablaza 3, Costelo 2, Caralipio 0, Chan 0.

Quarters: 24-16, 49-35, 65-53, 77-72.

– Rappler.com