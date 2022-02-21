Echo backs up hype, TNC pulls off shocker in MPL Philippines Season 9

SUPER TEAM. Echo has seen its offseason moves pay huge dividends.

Echo and TNC share the lead after Week 1 of the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines Season 9

MANILA, Philippines – Echo lived up to the hype as the new super team of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines, seizing an early share of the lead in Season 9 on Sunday, February 20.

Led by new jungler Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno, Echo wrapped up the opening week with a pair of 2-0 wins over Bren Esports and Omega Esports to garner a league-best-tying 6 points.

Following an early playoff exit in Season 8, Echo underwent a major revamp as it rejigged its roster with the addition of some of the best players in MPL Philippines.

Echo acquired KarlTzy from Bren Esports, Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera from Nexplay EVOS, and Frediemar “3MarTzy” Serafico from TNC to become an immediate title contender.

Its big-time offseason moves have paid huge dividends as Echo won all of its four games under 18 minutes.

TNC also sits on top with 6 points after shocking Omega and reigning two-time champion Blacklist International with identical 2-0 victories.

It was a stunning turn of events for TNC, which finished the previous season at eighth and last place after clinching just four of their 14 matches.

RSG Philippines ended Week 1 at third place with 3 points following its 2-0 sweep of Nexplay, which also has 3 points for fourth place after thwarting Onic Philippines, 2-0.

Teams earn 3 points for 2-0 wins, 2 points for 2-1 victories, 1 point for 1-2 loses, and no points for 0-2 defeats.

Onic occupies fifth place with 2 points followed by Blacklist (6th), Bren (7th), and Omega (8th), which all dropped their series assignments. – Rappler.com