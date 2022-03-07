Omega reverses fortune in MPL Philippines; Echo stays unbeaten

BREAKTHROUGH. Omega Esports cracks the winning column after a disappointing first two weeks in MPL Philippines Season 9.

Winless in all of its first three series, Omega Esports turns its fortunes around in MPL Philippines Season 9 with two big victories over Onic Philippines and Nexplay EVOS

MANILA, Philippines – Omega Esports finally got on board in Season 9 of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines after sweeping its Week 3 assignments.

Winless in all of its three series over the first two weeks, Omega turned its fortunes around by scraping past Onic Philippines, 2-1, on Friday, March 4, and toppling Nexplay EVOS, 2-1, on Saturday.

Although remaining at seventh place, Omega hiked its tally to 4 points and closed in on reigning two-time champion Blacklist International, which sits at sixth place with 6 points.

Meanwhile, Echo strengthened its hold of the top spot and ended up as the only undefeated team in Season 9 with a 2-0 mauling of RSG Philippines.

Echo has won all of its five series and improved to a league-leading 14 points.

RSG lost two of its three assignments in Week 3 and finished with 11 points to drop to a tie at second place with TNC Pro Team.

Nexplay EVOS (9 points) and Onic (8 points) occupy fourth and fifth place, respectively, while a win continued to elude the cellar-dwelling Bren Esports (0 points). – Rappler.com