Sports
esports

Omega reverses fortune in MPL Philippines; Echo stays unbeaten

Delfin Dioquino
Omega reverses fortune in MPL Philippines; Echo stays unbeaten

BREAKTHROUGH. Omega Esports cracks the winning column after a disappointing first two weeks in MPL Philippines Season 9.

Smart Omega ML Facebook page

Winless in all of its first three series, Omega Esports turns its fortunes around in MPL Philippines Season 9 with two big victories over Onic Philippines and Nexplay EVOS

MANILA, Philippines – Omega Esports finally got on board in Season 9 of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines after sweeping its Week 3 assignments.

Winless in all of its three series over the first two weeks, Omega turned its fortunes around by scraping past Onic Philippines, 2-1, on Friday, March 4, and toppling Nexplay EVOS, 2-1, on Saturday.

Although remaining at seventh place, Omega hiked its tally to 4 points and closed in on reigning two-time champion Blacklist International, which sits at sixth place with 6 points.

Meanwhile, Echo strengthened its hold of the top spot and ended up as the only undefeated team in Season 9 with a 2-0 mauling of RSG Philippines.

Echo has won all of its five series and improved to a league-leading 14 points.

RSG lost two of its three assignments in Week 3 and finished with 11 points to drop to a tie at second place with TNC Pro Team.

Nexplay EVOS (9 points) and Onic (8 points) occupy fourth and fifth place, respectively, while a win continued to elude the cellar-dwelling Bren Esports (0 points). – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

Recommended Stories

esports

Mobile Legends