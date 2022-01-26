LIST: MPL Philippines Season 9 rosters

MANILA, Philippines – The battle for the coveted Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines title has intensified for Season 9, which will kick off on February 18, as teams bolstered their rosters with notable player changes.
Several squads underwent major revamps, while a few hardly rejigged their lineups.
Here are the team rosters for Season 9:
Blacklist International
Coming off back-to-back MPL Philippines crowns and a world championship, Blacklist will have its mettle tested after duo Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna and James Danerie “Wise” del Rosario opted to take a break and skip Season 9.
Still, Blacklist retained its core from its world title run as Kiel “Oheb” Soriano, Edward “Edward” Dapadap, and Salic “Haji” Imam return for another crack at the throne.
Roster:
- Kiel “Oheb” Soriano – gold lane
- Edward “Edward” Dapadap – EXP lane
- Salic “Haji” Imam – mid lane
- Jayson “Eson” Gerardo – roam
- Kent Xavier “Kevier” Lopez – jungle
- Dexter “Dex Star” Alaba – mid lane
Onic Philippines
Unlike other teams, Onic decided not to make any roster changes following its runner-up finishes in Season 8 and the Mobile Legends M3 World Championships.
With Blacklist missing the V33Wise tandem, Season 9 is arguably the best time for Onic to get over the hump and clinch its maiden MPL Philippines title.
Roster:
- Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol – jungle
- Gerald “Dlarskie” Trinchera – EXP lane
- Allen “Baloyskie” Baloy – mid lane
- Mark “Markyyyyy” Capacio – gold lane
- Jaylord “Hatred” Gonzales – mid lane
- Paul Ian “Beemo” Sergio – roam
- Nowee “Ryota” Cabailo – EXP lane
- Mico “Micophobia” Quitlong – roam
Echo
A new star-laden team is in town as Echo acquired several big-name players in its bid to capture the Season 9 championship.
Echo has turned into an immediate title contender after signing Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno from Bren Esports, Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera from Nexplay EVOS, and Frediemar “3MarTzy” Serafico from TNC.
Roster:
- Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno – jungle
- Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera – roam
- Christian “Rafflesia” Fajura – roam
- Jaymark “Hadess” Lazaro – jungle
- Benedict “Bennyqt” Gonzales – gold lane
- Frediemar “3MarTzy” Serafico – EXP lane
- Ashley Marco “Killuash” Cruz – EXP lane
- Jankurt Russell “KurtTzy” Matira – mid lane
- Rion “Rk3” Kudo – mid lane
- Aaron “Aaronqt” Lim – gold lane
Bren Esports
Once considered the strongest team in the world after ruling the M2 World Championships, Bren is now grasping to rediscover its old form after missing the playoffs for the first time in MPL Philippines history last season.
Now without KarlTzy and veteran CJ “Ribo” Ribo, who decided to go on a hiatus, Bren signed top players from the amateur scene to reinforce old reliables Angelo Kyle “Pheww” Arcangel, Allan “Lusty” Castromayor, and David Charles “FlapTzy” Canon.
Roster:
- Angelo Kyle “Pheww” Arcangel – mid lane
- Allan “Lusty” Castromayor – roam
- David Charles “FlapTzy” Canon – EXP lane
- Mujahid “Malik” Malik – jungle
- Vincent “Joy Boy” de Guzman – roam
- Marco “Super Marco” Stephen – gold lane
- Kenneth “Saxa” Fedelin – jungle
- Vincent “Pandora” Unigo – EXP lane
- Dale Rolan “Stowm” Vidor – mid lane
- Jomari “Jowm” Pingol – gold lane
Omega Esports
Fan favorite Omega only made a few tweaks to its roster by adding two new players and keeping its core intact.
After falling short of the finals in Season 8, Omega found it sensible to bring back the likes of Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog, Patrick “E2max” Caidic, and Duane “Kelra” Pillas.
Roster:
- Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog – roam
- Patrick “E2max” Caidic – mid lane
- Duane “Kelra” Pillas – gold lane
- Renz “Renzio” Cadua – EXP lane
- Kiel VJ “Kielvj” Hernandez – jungle
- Billy “Z4pnu” Alfonso – EXP lane
- Dean Christian “Raizen” Sumagui – jungle
- Romiere “Allidap” Padilla – EXP lane
- Cesar Jefferson “Amethyst” Santos – mid
- Jhonville “Outplayed” Villar – gold
Nexplay EVOS
The days of the Nexplay “Big Three” are long gone as Yawi parted ways with the team and joined Echo.
But things still look promising for Nexplay following its breakthrough fourth-place finish last season with stars John Paul “H2wo” Salonga, Renejay “Renejay” Bacarse, and Jeniel “YellyHaze” Bata-anon returning and veteran Jeff “S4gitnu” Subang finding his way back to MPL Philippines.
Roster:
- John Paul “H2wo” Salonga – jungle
- Renejay “Renejay” Bacarse – gold lane
- Jeniel “YellyHaze” Bata-anon – mid lane
- Jeff “S4gitnu” Subang – EXP lane
- Jhonwin “Hesa” Vergara – gold lane
- Kenneth “Cadenza” Castro – roam
- Michael “MP The King” Endino – jungle
- Mariusz “Donut” Tan – gold lane
- Emanuel “Elpizo” Candelaria – mid lane
- Rainiel “Ureshiii” Logronio – EXP lane
RSG Philippines
Its offseason moves may not be as flashy as other teams, but RSG added two key pieces in former TNC players Dylan “Light” Catipon and Clarense “Kousei” Camilo.
RSG, though, will miss the experience and leadership of veteran Christian “Iy4knu” Manaog, who chose to take a break.
Roster:
- Jonard Cedrix “Demonkite” Caranto – jungle
- Kenneth Jiane “Kenji” Villa – EXP lane
- Earvin John “Heath” Esperanza – roam
- Arvie “Aqua” Antonio – mid lane
- Nathanael “Nathzz” Estrologo – EXP lane
- Eman “Emann” Sangco – gold lane
- Clarense “Kousei” Camilo – gold lane
- Dylan “Light” Catipon – roam
- Dexter “Exort” Martinez – mid lane
- Elyson “Wrecker” Caranza – mid lane
TNC
There is nowhere to go but up for TNC after finishing last in Season 8 with a poor 4-10 record.
In hopes of avoiding another disappointing campaign, TNC retooled its roster and retained only two players from its lineup last season: Daniel “SDzyz” Chu and Ben “Benthings” Maglaque.
Roster:
- Daniel “SDzyz” Chu – jungle
- Ben “Benthings” Maglaque – roam
- Jomearie “Escalara” delos Santos – mid
- Mark “Kramm” Rustana – EXP lane
- Salman “KingSalman” Macarambon – jungle
- Robee Bryan “Yasuwo” Pormocille – gold lane
