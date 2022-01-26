LIST: MPL Philippines Season 9 rosters

BACK AT IT. The new MPL Philippines season unfolds in February.

Several MPL Philippines squads undergo major revamps, while a few hardly rejig their lineups for Season 9

MANILA, Philippines – The battle for the coveted Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines title has intensified for Season 9, which will kick off on February 18, as teams bolstered their rosters with notable player changes.

Several squads underwent major revamps, while a few hardly rejigged their lineups.

Here are the team rosters for Season 9:

Blacklist International

Coming off back-to-back MPL Philippines crowns and a world championship, Blacklist will have its mettle tested after duo Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna and James Danerie “Wise” del Rosario opted to take a break and skip Season 9.

Still, Blacklist retained its core from its world title run as Kiel “Oheb” Soriano, Edward “Edward” Dapadap, and Salic “Haji” Imam return for another crack at the throne.

Roster:

Kiel “Oheb” Soriano – gold lane

Edward “Edward” Dapadap – EXP lane

Salic “Haji” Imam – mid lane

Jayson “Eson” Gerardo – roam

Kent Xavier “Kevier” Lopez – jungle

Dexter “Dex Star” Alaba – mid lane

Onic Philippines

Unlike other teams, Onic decided not to make any roster changes following its runner-up finishes in Season 8 and the Mobile Legends M3 World Championships.

With Blacklist missing the V33Wise tandem, Season 9 is arguably the best time for Onic to get over the hump and clinch its maiden MPL Philippines title.

Roster:

Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol – jungle

Gerald “Dlarskie” Trinchera – EXP lane

Allen “Baloyskie” Baloy – mid lane

Mark “Markyyyyy” Capacio – gold lane

Jaylord “Hatred” Gonzales – mid lane

Paul Ian “Beemo” Sergio – roam

Nowee “Ryota” Cabailo – EXP lane

Mico “Micophobia” Quitlong – roam

Echo

A new star-laden team is in town as Echo acquired several big-name players in its bid to capture the Season 9 championship.

Echo has turned into an immediate title contender after signing Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno from Bren Esports, Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera from Nexplay EVOS, and Frediemar “3MarTzy” Serafico from TNC.

Roster:

Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno – jungle

Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera – roam

Christian “Rafflesia” Fajura – roam

Jaymark “Hadess” Lazaro – jungle

Benedict “Bennyqt” Gonzales – gold lane

Frediemar “3MarTzy” Serafico – EXP lane

Ashley Marco “Killuash” Cruz – EXP lane

Jankurt Russell “KurtTzy” Matira – mid lane

Rion “Rk3” Kudo – mid lane

Aaron “Aaronqt” Lim – gold lane

Bren Esports

Once considered the strongest team in the world after ruling the M2 World Championships, Bren is now grasping to rediscover its old form after missing the playoffs for the first time in MPL Philippines history last season.

Now without KarlTzy and veteran CJ “Ribo” Ribo, who decided to go on a hiatus, Bren signed top players from the amateur scene to reinforce old reliables Angelo Kyle “Pheww” Arcangel, Allan “Lusty” Castromayor, and David Charles “FlapTzy” Canon.

Roster:

Angelo Kyle “Pheww” Arcangel – mid lane

Allan “Lusty” Castromayor – roam

David Charles “FlapTzy” Canon – EXP lane

Mujahid “Malik” Malik – jungle

Vincent “Joy Boy” de Guzman – roam

Marco “Super Marco” Stephen – gold lane

Kenneth “Saxa” Fedelin – jungle

Vincent “Pandora” Unigo – EXP lane

Dale Rolan “Stowm” Vidor – mid lane

Jomari “Jowm” Pingol – gold lane

Omega Esports

Fan favorite Omega only made a few tweaks to its roster by adding two new players and keeping its core intact.

After falling short of the finals in Season 8, Omega found it sensible to bring back the likes of Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog, Patrick “E2max” Caidic, and Duane “Kelra” Pillas.

Roster:

Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog – roam

Patrick “E2max” Caidic – mid lane

Duane “Kelra” Pillas – gold lane

Renz “Renzio” Cadua – EXP lane

Kiel VJ “Kielvj” Hernandez – jungle

Billy “Z4pnu” Alfonso – EXP lane

Dean Christian “Raizen” Sumagui – jungle

Romiere “Allidap” Padilla – EXP lane

Cesar Jefferson “Amethyst” Santos – mid

Jhonville “Outplayed” Villar – gold

Nexplay EVOS

The days of the Nexplay “Big Three” are long gone as Yawi parted ways with the team and joined Echo.

But things still look promising for Nexplay following its breakthrough fourth-place finish last season with stars John Paul “H2wo” Salonga, Renejay “Renejay” Bacarse, and Jeniel “YellyHaze” Bata-anon returning and veteran Jeff “S4gitnu” Subang finding his way back to MPL Philippines.

Roster:

John Paul “H2wo” Salonga – jungle

Renejay “Renejay” Bacarse – gold lane

Jeniel “YellyHaze” Bata-anon – mid lane

Jeff “S4gitnu” Subang – EXP lane

Jhonwin “Hesa” Vergara – gold lane

Kenneth “Cadenza” Castro – roam

Michael “MP The King” Endino – jungle

Mariusz “Donut” Tan – gold lane

Emanuel “Elpizo” Candelaria – mid lane

Rainiel “Ureshiii” Logronio – EXP lane

RSG Philippines

Its offseason moves may not be as flashy as other teams, but RSG added two key pieces in former TNC players Dylan “Light” Catipon and Clarense “Kousei” Camilo.

RSG, though, will miss the experience and leadership of veteran Christian “Iy4knu” Manaog, who chose to take a break.

Roster:

Jonard Cedrix “Demonkite” Caranto – jungle

Kenneth Jiane “Kenji” Villa – EXP lane

Earvin John “Heath” Esperanza – roam

Arvie “Aqua” Antonio – mid lane

Nathanael “Nathzz” Estrologo – EXP lane

Eman “Emann” Sangco – gold lane

Clarense “Kousei” Camilo – gold lane

Dylan “Light” Catipon – roam

Dexter “Exort” Martinez – mid lane

Elyson “Wrecker” Caranza – mid lane

TNC

There is nowhere to go but up for TNC after finishing last in Season 8 with a poor 4-10 record.

In hopes of avoiding another disappointing campaign, TNC retooled its roster and retained only two players from its lineup last season: Daniel “SDzyz” Chu and Ben “Benthings” Maglaque.

Roster:

Daniel “SDzyz” Chu – jungle

Ben “Benthings” Maglaque – roam

Jomearie “Escalara” delos Santos – mid

Mark “Kramm” Rustana – EXP lane

Salman “KingSalman” Macarambon – jungle

Robee Bryan “Yasuwo” Pormocille – gold lane

– Rappler.com