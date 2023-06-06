Nagasaki, Jordan Heading part ways after fruitful Japan B. League season

Gilas Pilipinas sniper Jordan Heading is now a Japan B. League free agent following his release from the Division 1-bound Nagasaki Velca

MANILA, Philippines – Fil-Aussie guard Jordan Heading is back in the Japan B. League free agent market after parting ways with his Division 2 team Nagasaki Velca, the team announced on Tuesday, June 6.

In 56 games across the 2022-2023 season, the 27-year-old sniper averaged 13.4 points on 43% shooting and 35% from three, to go with 3.6 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.1 steals.

Boasting a well-balanced roster, Nagasaki finished fourth in the standings with a 43-17 record, and is now up for promotion to Division 1 after reaching the Division 2 finals, where it lost to the Saga Ballooners.

The Velca have since been cleaning house, releasing Heading and at least six other players, including Fil-Japanese veteran Edward Yamamoto.

Heading is currently an integral piece of the Gilas Pilipinas national team and last played for the Philippines in the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asia qualifiers. – Rappler.com