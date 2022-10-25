Adelaide coach Bruton ‘not out to hurt’ Kai Sotto despite sparse playing time

Adelaide 36ers head coach CJ Bruton shrugs off pressure from Filipino fans to give Kai Sotto more playing time, but nonetheless sees consistent improvement from his 7-foot-2 prospect in his second pro season

MANILA, Philippines – Patience is wearing thin for the huge fan base of Filipino star center Kai Sotto as the 20-year-old struggles mightily to even crack the Adelaide 36ers’ rotation in his second professional season in the Australia National Basketball League (NBL).

In three games so far, Sotto has averaged a measly 1.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.0 block over 6.5 minutes – a far cry from his norms of 7.5 points, 4.5 boards, and 0.8 rejections in 15.3 minutes the season prior.

However, Sixers head coach CJ Bruton is once again taking a careful approach to his 7-foot-2 ward, saying that he has no ill will whatsoever toward him and his game.

“I’m not here to hurt the kid. I care for this kid and getting better and getting to his goal, which is ultimately playing in the NBA,” he told News Corp Australia’s The Basketball Show.

“Yes, you do need to take the floor a little bit more, I need him to keep impacting the 36ers the right way that I need for us to be successful. For him to keep growing, I have more coaching staff with me this year to impact his development and growth, and when he does touch the floor, bit by bit, he keeps improving.”

After finishing seventh in the 10-team league last season with a 10-18 record, Adelaide is off to a promising 2-1 start, albeit having three less games than the rest of the field due to the Sixers’ participation in the NBA preseason in early October.

Amid that run, Bruton stood firm and shrugged off pressure from the Filipino community to play Sotto more, as he felt that the young NBA aspirant has some catching up to do first.

“Everyone thought he was going to come back and be a starter, [but] I didn’t see the guy for six months of the off-season until he came back a few weeks beforehand,” he continued.

“The improvement of my team to the improvement of Kai wasn’t on the same par, but I didn’t go air that to everybody.”

Since the preseason, Bruton has stayed true to his earlier statement that Sotto will have to earn his place in the rotation, and clearly, the Gilas Pilipinas national team pillar has not done enough just yet to warrant more trust from his coach.

Despite the strictness, however, Bruton has not fallen short of praising Sotto’s improvement, and promised that more is in store.

“He is developing in the right way. I think he’s really going to help us over the next month or so,” he said.

“Just his impact, and while it was a very short impact, they were winning plays for us. He’s getting better each and every day.” – Rappler.com