A’ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark early leaders in WNBA All-Star voting

DRIVE. Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks to drive past New York Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) in the second quarter at Barclays Center.

Two-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson and star rookie Caitlin Clark go 1-2 in the first round of fan voting for the WNBA All-Star Game

Two-time league Most Valuable Player A’ja Wilson and rookie Caitlin Clark lead the first round of fan voting for the WNBA All-Star Game, the league announced Friday, June 21 (Saturday, June 22, Manila time).

The game is set for July 20 in Phoenix. The game will be a contest between the WNBA All-Stars, as selected by fans, players, media and coaches, and the USA Basketball Women’s National Team.

After the All-Star break, the WNBA will be off from July 21 to August 14 for the Paris Olympics.

The Las Vegas Aces’ Wilson, who leads the league in scoring (27.9 points per game) and rebounding (11.3) this season, tops all players with 217,773 votes.

Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft, was named Rookie of the Month in May and has garnered 216,427 votes. The Indiana Fever guard is averaging 16.3 points and 6.2 assists per game.

Rounding out the top five in voting are Aliyah Boston of the Fever (171,864), Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty (151,984), and Arike Ogunbowale of the Dallas Wings (130,838).

They are followed by Sabrina Ionescu of the Liberty (118,949), Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese (118,490), Kelsey Plum of Las Vegas (117,217), Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx (103,550), and Dearica Hamby of the Los Angeles Sparks (97,094).

Fan balloting counts for 50 percent of the vote. Rosters will be announced July 2. – Rappler.com