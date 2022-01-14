Curry No. 1, Bulls guards among NBA All-Star Game vote leaders

TOP OF THE LIST. Steph Curry is primed for his eight All-Star selection.

Warriors ace Steph Curry leads the NBA All-Star Game fan voting, with Lakers star LeBron James behind by just less than 80,000 votes

Chicago Bulls backcourt mates DeMar DeRozan and Zach Lavine are both in the top three of All-Star Game vote-getters at the guard position in the Eastern Conference, while Steph Curry remains No. 1 overall by a large margin.

Golden State Warriors’ Curry leads the fan voting by more than 77,000 votes over Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James with 4.46 million in the latest update released Thursday, January 13 (Friday, January 14, Manila time), by the NBA. James is No. 2 with 4.39 million votes.

DeRozan leads Eastern Conference guards with 2.97 million votes, well ahead of Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young (1.59 million). LaVine is in a tight battle for third with 1.44 million votes. Brooklyn Nets’ James Harden is only 9,300 votes behind.

Nets’ Kevin Durant leads the frontcourt vote-getters in the Eastern Conference with 4.09 million votes. Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo is behind with 3.81 million votes.

James is well ahead of Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic for Western Conference frontcourt voting by more than 1.37 million votes.

Fan voting concludes January 22.