Celtics’ Danilo Gallinari tears ACL amid FIBA World Cup qualifier run for Italy

Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari tears his left ACL after suffering a non-contact injury while playing for Italy at the FIBA World Cup qualifiers

Further testing revealed Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari has a torn left ACL, the same knee injury he sustained in 2013.

The veteran, who signed a two-year, $13.3 million deal with the Celtics in July, is expected to be sidelined for most or all of the 2022-2023 season.

Gallinari, 34, originally was diagnosed with a meniscus tear while playing for Italy in a FIBA World Cup qualifier on Saturday, August 27 (Sunday, August 28, Manila time).

“This has been a tough week for me as I have learned the extent of my injury,” Gallinari posted Friday on Twitter. “This game means everything to me and not being able to be on the court with my Celtics teammates hurts. I plan to give everything I can to the Celtics organization and my teammates as we hunt for a title.”

“I will work tirelessly with the Celtics staff to return to the court as soon as I can and I appreciate the unwavering support from the fans, my teammates, and the entire NBA family.”

Gallinari averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 66 games (18 starts) last season for the Atlanta Hawks. He was traded in June to the San Antonio Spurs, who waived him and made him an unrestricted free agent.

In 13 seasons, Gallinari has averaged 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He is a 38.2% shooter from three-point range with 1,426 career made three-pointers in 728 games (563 starts).

Gallinari has played for the New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Hawks.