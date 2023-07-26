Celtics, Jaylen Brown agree to richest deal in NBA history

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PIVOTAL. Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown goes for a shot during the NBA Eastern Conference finals.

The supermax deal of Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown tops two-time MVP and reigning Finals MVP Nikola Jokic for the richest contract in NBA history

Jaylen Brown has agreed to a five-year $304 million supermax contract extension with the Boston Celtics that will make the forward the highest paid player in the NBA, according to multiple media reports on Tuesday, July 25.

Brown’s agent, Jason Glushon, confirmed the agreement on Tuesday.

The third overall pick in the 2016 draft Brown averaged a career-high 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists a game last season, helping Boston reach the Eastern Conference finals.

A twice NBA All-Star, Brown will earn $28.5 million next season before his extension begins in 2024 averaging $60.8 million a year.

Brown’s supermax deal tops two-time Most Valuable Player and reigning Finals MVP Nikola Jokic for the richest contract in NBA history.

Jokic signed a five-year, $276-million contract with the Denver Nuggets.

In seven seasons, Brown has appeared in 470 games (363 starts), with averages of 17.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

The Celtics have made the playoffs in each of Brown’s seasons, four times losing in the Eastern Conference Finals and once in the NBA Finals.

Buthe distinction of being the NBA’s highest paid player may not last long with Brown’s Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum poised to assume the title next year when he becomes eligible for a supermax contract. – Rappler.com