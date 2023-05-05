Celtics’ Marcus Smart captures third NBA Hustle Award

‘His energy plays, the sacrifices he makes for his teammates, the all-out effort in which he competes may not appear in the traditional box score,’ the league says of Celtics guard Marcus Smart

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart won the 2022-2023 NBA Hustle Award, the league announced Thursday, May 4 (Friday, May 5, Manila time).

It is the second straight year and the third time in five seasons that Smart, 29, has received the annual honor.

The so-called hustle stats – deflections, loose balls recovered, charges drawn, screen assists, contested shots and box-outs – have been tracked by the NBA since 2016. The award was first presented in 2016-2017.

Smart, the 2021-2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, averaged 11.5 points, 6.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 61 games (all starts) in 2022-2023.

“His energy plays, the sacrifices he makes for his teammates, the all-out effort in which he competes may not appear in the traditional box score,” read the NBA news release. “But those plays were key to Boston finishing with the second-best record in the NBA (57-25) and helped Smart earn his third career NBA Hustle Award.”

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green finished second in the voting and Indiana Pacers swingman Aaron Nesmith was third. – Rappler.com