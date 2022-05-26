Celtics star Jayson Tatum hits playoff milestone only Lakers icon Kobe Bryant reached

ON FIRE. Celtics forward Jayson Tatum drives to the basket against Heat guard Duncan Robinson in the second half of Game 5.

Jayson Tatum becomes the second youngest NBA player to reach 1,500 career playoff points behind only the late great Kobe Bryant

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

The Boston Celtics are a game away from the NBA Finals. But even before the closeout game, Jayson Tatum already made history, matching a certain Los Angeles Lakers idol – Kobe Bryant.

The Celtics star hit the 1,500 playoff point plateau in Wednesday’s Game 5 contest against the Miami Heat. That makes him the second-youngest NBA player to reach the feat, behind only Kobe Bryant. Not bad considering he’s only 24 years of age, appropriately in his Mamba year.

At 24 years and 83 days old, Jayson Tatum is now the 2nd-youngest player in NBA history to reach 1,500 career playoff points.



Only Kobe Bryant reached it at a younger age. pic.twitter.com/FKb2Z0q0gR — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 26, 2022

Tatum didn’t even have his most spectacular scoring night for the Celtics in Game 5. He finished with 22 points on a subpar 7-for-20 shooting clip. Though he did have an all-around performance, tallying 9 assists and 12 rebounds, both team-highs for Boston.

Jayson Tatum hasn’t been shy about the impact that Kobe Bryant has had on his career. He even has a tattoo dedicated to the Lakers icon on his left leg. His silky smooth game and perimeter footwork also draw several parallels to the Mamba that clearly showcases his impact on the Celtics star’s game.

Jayson Tatum has a new 24 tattoo to honor Kobe 🙌



Mamba mentality.



(via @Samlimon_) pic.twitter.com/hMZ9KkhUXD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 30, 2021

But there’s arguably no greater homage to Kobe Bryant than becoming an NBA champion as well, something he was able to do with the Lakers five times over. Jayson Tatum is five wins away from doing just that. – Rappler.com