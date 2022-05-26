Celtics star Jayson Tatum hits playoff milestone only Lakers icon Kobe Bryant reached

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.
The Boston Celtics are a game away from the NBA Finals. But even before the closeout game, Jayson Tatum already made history, matching a certain Los Angeles Lakers idol – Kobe Bryant.
The Celtics star hit the 1,500 playoff point plateau in Wednesday’s Game 5 contest against the Miami Heat. That makes him the second-youngest NBA player to reach the feat, behind only Kobe Bryant. Not bad considering he’s only 24 years of age, appropriately in his Mamba year.
Tatum didn’t even have his most spectacular scoring night for the Celtics in Game 5. He finished with 22 points on a subpar 7-for-20 shooting clip. Though he did have an all-around performance, tallying 9 assists and 12 rebounds, both team-highs for Boston.
Jayson Tatum hasn’t been shy about the impact that Kobe Bryant has had on his career. He even has a tattoo dedicated to the Lakers icon on his left leg. His silky smooth game and perimeter footwork also draw several parallels to the Mamba that clearly showcases his impact on the Celtics star’s game.
But there’s arguably no greater homage to Kobe Bryant than becoming an NBA champion as well, something he was able to do with the Lakers five times over. Jayson Tatum is five wins away from doing just that. – Rappler.com