Bronny James being recruited by UCLA, other heavyweights

SECOND GENERATION. LeBron James hopes to play with his son, Bronny, in the NBA someday.

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

Bronny James will have no shortage of options in college. The 17-year-old’s future was cloudy after his stock dropped in the class of 2023 rankings earlier this year. Everyone expected him to continue playing ball after high school, but the only question was how much interest he would garner.

However, Bronny James has still displayed impressive talent and having LeBron James as his father only helps matters. As a result, he is receiving plenty of interest from top-tier schools, per NBA on ESPN.

Some of the schools being linked to Bronny include USC, UCLA, Michigan, Ohio State, and Oregon. USC, UCLA, and Ohio State stand out as notables based on this report.

Ohio State would be a popular landing destination for Bronny given the fact that LeBron is originally from Ohio and is a Cavaliers legend. Every Buckeyes basketball game would be sold out if LeBron James’ son was on the team.

However, Bronny James is currently playing his high school ball at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles. And LeBron is obviously on the Los Angeles Lakers right now. So there would be no shortage of Southern California hype either.

In the end, Bronny is going to receive attention wherever he goes. LeBron has stated that he would love to play alongside his son in the NBA someday. So Bronny James will have all eyes on him over the next couple of years. Staying focused on the task at hand will not be easy for him.

Bronny James has a bright future as long as he learns to deal with the public attention and outside noise. – Rappler.com