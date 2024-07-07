Bronny James debuts for Lakers in NBA Summer League loss

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SECOND-GENERATION PLAYER. Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James Jr. (9) reenters the game against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Chase Center.

Bronny James, the 19-year-old son of NBA star LeBron James, debuts in the Summer League as the Lakers fall to the Kings

Bronny James showed promise but struggled with his shot in his first game for the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, scoring four points on two-for-nine shooting as the Lakers fell 108-94 to the Sacramento Kings in their Summer League matchup.

The 19-year-old son of all-time great LeBron James scored his first points since being drafted last month on a driving layup off the glass in the second quarter.

“That’s tough,” LeBron James said when looking at a replay of the bucket on a cell phone at Team USA training camp.

“Get loose!”

Bronny’s second basket came in the third quarter when he shook his defender with a savvy behind the back dribble and hit a pull-up jumper from 15 feet away.

He finished with two rebounds, two assists and a steal in 21 minutes in the game in San Francisco.

A highly-touted high-school player, Bronny played at University of Southern California (USC) for a single season, which was cut short after he suffered a cardiac arrest last year.

LeBron, 39, is entering his 22nd season and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer had previously said he wanted to play alongside his son. No father-son duo has ever played together in the league. – Rappler.com