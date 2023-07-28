Bronny James released from hospital after cardiac arrest

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Doctors offer no indication when or if Bronny James could return to play basketball, but indicate they’re ‘hopeful' for the ‘continued progress’ of LeBron’s 18-year-old son

LeBron James thanked fans for their love and prayers for his son Bronny, who was released from hospital on Thursday, July 27, after he suffered a cardiac arrest while training with the University of Southern California (USC) basketball team.

The 18-year-old son of the NBA’s all-time leading scorer went into cardiac arrest on Monday and was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where he was placed in intensive care.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center said in a statement on Thursday that James had been discharged and was back home resting with his family.

“Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest,” said Merije Chukumerije, the consulting cardiologist.

“He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable.

“Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting.”

Earlier on Thursday LeBron James posted a thank you to fans for their support on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

LeBron James, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers and is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, has expressed interest in one day playing alongside his son in the NBA before his stellar career comes to a close.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” James posted. “We feel you and I’m so grateful.

“Everyone doing great.

“We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love.

“Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”

Doctors offered no indication when or if Bronny James would return to the basketball court but indicated his recovery so far has been encouraging.

“Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support,” said Chukumerije.

The incident comes a year after USC center Vince Iwuchukwu collapsed during practice after suffering heart failure. Iwuchukwu was revived by team’s medical staff and played last season after recovering.

It is also reminiscent of an incident in January, when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed from a cardiac arrest during a Monday night NFL game in Cincinnati.

Hamlin received life-saving CPR on the field as the frightening scene unfolded in front of a packed stadium and television audience. Hamlin, who spent days in the hospital recovering, plans to play this season. – Rappler.com